CONTI Capital Launches $150M Real Estate Fund

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CONTI Capital, a real estate investment company with over $1.25B in transactions, has launched its fourth investment fund to raise $150 million for the acquisition of multifamily properties and the development of new vertical and horizontal rental housing.

CONTI's RE High-Growth Fund IV offers accredited investors, wealth managers, and institutions the opportunity to diversify capital across a mix of multifamily assets and geographic markets. The Fund will seek a target return of 10-14% ROI with a 3–5-year hold period and is structured as a private offering for accredited investors under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D.

"The flexibility and diversity of our High-Growth Fund IV takes advantage of a range of both established and new multifamily properties," says Carlos Vaz, founder and CEO of CONTI. "This approach allows us to adjust asset allocations as market conditions change, actively manage performance, and offer risk-adjusted returns for investors."

The Fund will target established multifamily assets deemed value add, core plus, and core properties and in new development for apartment complexes and communities comprised entirely of single-family homes built for rent. The geographic footprint is focused on the United States' 13 southern states known as the Sun Belt states.

CONTI continually monitors and analyzes the economic and demographic drivers affecting the multifamily industry. The real estate investment company produces The CONTI Report each quarter with economic, demographic, and industry insights impacting commercial real estate investing.

About CONTI Capital

Founded in 2008 and with over $1B in assets under management, CONTI provides capital solutions to acquire, manage, and sponsor real estate investments across the U.S. on behalf of individuals, wealth managers, and institutions. CONTI's mission is to create outstanding value for investors through active stewardship of their capital and with efforts that are backed by years of industry experience, strong company culture, and a relentless drive to perform. Learn more at www.conticapital.com

