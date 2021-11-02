- For 20 years Kelly has been a leader in ETF product design, structuring, and trading who has overseen the launch of over 150 ETFs

ETF Industry Pioneer Tony Kelly Joins BondBloxx as a Co-Founder - For 20 years Kelly has been a leader in ETF product design, structuring, and trading who has overseen the launch of over 150 ETFs

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BondBloxx Investment Management (BondBloxx) today announced that ETF pioneer Tony Kelly will join its founding team. As a leader in ETF market structure and product design at Goldman Sachs, BlackRock and Barclays Global Investors, Kelly launched the first and largest fixed income ETFs on the market today and led critical market structure innovations, including as named inventor of a multi-basket ETF structure and a secondary market ETF trading system based on underlying baskets.

BondBloxx (PRNewsfoto/BondBloxx)

"Innovations in the bond market, combined with the increased adoption of fixed income ETFs represents a tremendous opportunity for BondBloxx," said Kelly. "I have spent my career developing products and processes that enable investors to access unique market exposures, and I'm incredibly excited to do that alongside this team of innovators at BondBloxx."

Kelly joins an industry-leading team at BondBloxx, including Leland Clemons, Joanna Gallegos, Elya Schwartzman, Mark Miller and Brian O'Donnell.

BondBloxx is the first ETF issuer solely focused on the needs of fixed income investors that will offer precise, indexed exposures to fixed income asset classes.

"BondBloxx has an unparalleled team of industry leaders who are passionate about our mission to improve the efficiency of fixed income markets, providing the reliability and consistency that investors have come to expect from ETFs," said BondBloxx founder Leland Clemons. "Tony is a trailblazer in the ETF industry. His passion for innovation will help BondBloxx to build and manage products that deliver on this mission for investors."

Before joining BondBloxx, Kelly served as Global Head of Product and Strategy for the ETF business at the Goldman Sachs Asset Management Prior to Goldman Sachs, he led Product Management and Development at iShares where he was responsible for the launch of over 150 funds and established the business's ETF Capital Markets group.

BondBloxx has filed a prospectus with the SEC with proposed details of its initial product offerings.

About BondBloxx Investment Management LLC

BondBloxx Investment Management LLC is the first ETF issuer focused solely on addressing the needs of fixed income investors. BondBloxx will seek to design and launch ETFs that offer precise market exposures to fixed income asset classes. For more information, go to BondBloxxETF.com.

BondBloxx Investment Management LLC is newly formed and is not yet registered as an investment advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

This shall not constitute or serve as an offer to sell products or services in any country or jurisdiction by BondBloxx Investment Management LLC. For informational purposes only. All information is given in good faith and without warranty and should not be considered investment advice or an offer of any security for sale.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BondBloxx