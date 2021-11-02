Gaia Announces Ambassador Program Partnership with Demi Lovato

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), the premier subscription video-streaming service, dedicated to transformational content for the mind, body, and soul is pleased to announce that Demi Lovato, the GRAMMY-nominated singer, actor, and mental health activist, will become the company's first celebrity Ambassador. Globally recognized, Lovato brings one of the world's largest social media followings to Gaia's burgeoning network of conscious brand ambassadors.

Gaia, Inc Logo

Gaia's Ambassador community includes over 150 members from around the world, who are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on the platform's abounding catalog of conscious media and how it resonates with their life. Gaia has a catalog of over 8,000 titles consisting of original content produced at their studios just outside of Boulder, Colorado in addition to licensed documentaries and films on topics not found in mainstream media.

Lovato's fascination with Gaia was sparked by their introduction to one of its show hosts Dr. Steven Greer, founder of the Center for the Study of Extraterrestrial Intelligence (CSETI). After several profound experiences practicing Dr. Greer's meditation protocols intended to make contact with extraterrestrials, Lovato became enamored with the study of consciousness. Continuing down their rabbit hole, Lovato quickly fell in love with Gaia original series "Ancient Civilizations" and "Deep Space."

"I am excited to be one of Gaia's first celebrity ambassadors and honored to join a platform I have been a fan of for some time," Lovato said. "Understanding the world around us, both known and unknown, and diving deeper into areas that expand our consciousness is exciting to me and I am honored to be able to be a part of a community of people who want to do the same."

Gaia is equally ecstatic about the partnership, as Lovato's efforts to seek their own truth align with the company's mission of creating a transformational network to empower an evolution in consciousness. Gaia believes the fanbase Lovato continues to cultivate has a desire to dig deeper into the more important questions regarding the nature of reality, much like its current community of 750,000+ members.

"We are extremely excited and motivated by the dynamic energy that Demi will bring to our existing subscriber base," said Suzanne Murtha, Senior Vice President of Sales. "With Demi's fondness of Gaia and natural curiosity about the topics we cover, including extraterrestrials, meditation, and consciousness, they will be welcomed with open arms by Gaia's community."

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curate's conscious media in four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing, and Yoga—to its members in 185 countries. Gaia's library consists of over 8,000 titles, over 80% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 80% of the views are generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com .

About Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato is a GRAMMY-nominated singer, actor, producer, podcast host, New York Times best-selling author and activist. They also continue to be one of the biggest names on social media with an engaged combined following of over 108 million. Lovato has been honored over the years with numerous awards and accolades for their work including a MTV Video Music Award, 14 Teen Choice Awards, five People's Choice Awards, an ALMA Award, a Latin American Music Award and a GLAAD Vanguard Award for their services to LGBT activism. They have also received two GRAMMY Award nominations, four Billboard Music Awards nominations and three Brit Award nominations for their work. They also continue to be a global advocate for mental health. In 2017, Lovato was named by Global Citizen as the organization's official ambassador for mental health, with a special focus on vulnerable communities around the world. That year they were also honored by the Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at UCLA with the Artistic Award for Courage for their work in the space. Lovato is the host of their own podcast, 4D With Demi Lovato, where they announced that they identify as non-binary and have officially changed their pronouns to they/them. The podcast has already hosted such illustrious guests as Jane Fonda, Drew Barrymore, ALOK, Glennon Doyle, Bretman Rock and many more. A native of Dallas, they currently reside in Los Angeles.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gaia, Inc