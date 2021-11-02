AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The Jeep® brand launches all-new exclusive Jeep Graphic Studio for Wrangler and Gladiator

Jeep® Graphic Studios opens its virtual door to meet increased customer demand to customize and personalize their Jeep Wrangler or Gladiator, offering more options than ever before

Jeep 4x4 enthusiasts can go to JeepGraphicStudio.com for a variety of unique exterior and interior customizations

Jeep brand will offer textured graphics, an industry first, to highlight elements such as topographic maps and woodgrain

Coming later this year, Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator owners will be able to personalize hood graphics, including custom vehicle naming

Personalization for additional Jeep 4x4 models and new graphic options will continue to be added over time

The Jeep® brand is launching its first ever Jeep Graphic Studio. Centered around consumer and market demands, the Jeep brand has created the exclusive program to deliver graphics requested by its customers, allowing for greater personalization and customization of Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator vehicles. The graphics are the first to be offered directly from the Jeep brand, with each custom print measured to ensure the proper fit and finish. Also for the first time ever, the Jeep brand will offer texture graphics to showcase things such as topographic lines in ways that have never been seen before.

"Our customers have asked for a way to deliver custom graphics for their Jeep 4x4, providing the highest quality, with features the industry has never seen before," said Jim Morrison, vice president, Jeep Brand North America. "We know that Wrangler and Gladiator are two of the most customized vehicle platforms of all-time and now our customers have another way to make their Jeep vehicle their own."

Jeep Graphic Studio items start at $40 and range up to $165. Offerings include 3D-printed shifter inserts, hood graphics and fender inserts. All graphics are made using the highest quality material with longevity in mind. Unlike other graphics for sale for customer personalization, Jeep Graphic Studio products come with a 5- or 7-year guarantee (depending on pieces) against UV damage and graphic peel. With every order, customers will receive installation tools and videos to showcase how to install the graphics properly at home.

Enthusiasts can visit JeepGraphicStudio.com for more information.

Jeep Brand

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand with capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep 4x4 owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

