Online-only grocery shoppers are 3.5 times more likely to be loyal to brands, with 93% having specific brands in mind when creating their shopping list.

New Chicory Survey Reveals Online Grocery Shoppers are More Loyal to Brands and Stores Than In-Store Shoppers Online-only grocery shoppers are 3.5 times more likely to be loyal to brands, with 93% having specific brands in mind when creating their shopping list.

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicory, the leading contextual commerce platform, today released key findings from its survey titled "The Impact of Store and Brand Loyalty in the Omnichannel Shopper's Journey." This survey is the third installation of Chicory's three-part research series, which seeks to decode the omnichannel shopper's path to purchase.

Infographic: The Impact of Store and Brand Loyalty in the Omnichannel Shopper's Journey According to Chicory's Consumer Survey

"The omnichannel experience offers brands and retailers countless consumer touchpoints, leaving them wondering where to focus their efforts," said Chicory Co-founder and CEO Yuni Sameshima. "According to our latest survey, the answer is clear. Online shoppers are more loyal than in-store shoppers, making it a priority for brands and retailers to reach digital shoppers where they know they'll be, like meal planning on a recipe site. This type of off-platform targeting will help reach new buyers and increase customer lifetime value."

Chicory's latest survey of over 700 consumers reveals how and when store and brand loyalty influences a grocery shopper's behavior, from recipe inspiration to checkout. Below are just a few of the key insights from the study, also summarized in an infographic.

Digital grocery solutions have been widely adopted

Nearly half (47%) of the survey's respondents embody the definition of omnichannel shopping, reporting that they have shopped both in-person and online in the past 60 days. The remainder of respondents reported shopping in-person only (42%) or online-only (11%) in the past 60 days, bringing the total number of digital-savvy grocery shoppers to almost 60%.

Majority of meal planning takes place online

Most consumers are not only omnichannel shoppers, but omnichannel planners too. Of those surveyed, 41% said they plan their meals both offline and online, and 22% said they plan exclusively online, bringing the total number of digital-savvy planners to 63%.

Online shoppers are more loyal to brands and stores

Brand and store loyalty matters more to the online shopper. Online-only shoppers are 3.5 times more likely to be loyal to brands, with 93% having specific brands in mind when creating their shopping list. Online-only shoppers are also 14.7 times more likely to be loyal to the same grocery store.

Price is the top consideration for grocery shoppers

Price has the power to sway brand loyalty. According to respondents, the number one driver of brand swaps is price (52%). When shoppers are considering a repeat purchase, price is the top consideration again (32%), followed by taste (21%) and nutritional health (13%).

Off-platform sites are key to the omnichannel shopper's journey

A significant portion of digital meal planning and shopping occurs off-platform, before shoppers go to their preferred retailer. Of shoppers who had not visited the retailer's website or app in the last 60 days, the majority (57%) still did their meal planning online, but not on the retailer's platforms.

To read the entire report, please download The Impact of Store and Brand Loyalty in the Omnichannel Shopper's Journey.

Survey Methodology

Chicory surveyed 726 total American consumers, ages 18 to 60+ years old, from October 6 to 7, 2021, using an online survey.

About Chicory

Chicory is the leading contextual commerce platform for CPG and grocery brands. Its signature "Get Ingredients" button can be found on over 1,500 recipe websites, including Taste of Home, Delish, LandOLakes.com and thousands of influencer food blogs. Leveraging its extensive recipe network, Chicory partners with leading CPG brands like Campbell's and grocery retailers like Wakefern to serve hyper-relevant ads to consumers in the moments when they're planning their grocery purchases. As the pioneer of shoppable recipes and the expert in contextual commerce, Chicory creates the digital tools to take grocery shoppers from inspiration to checkout in a few clicks. Learn more at www.chicory.co.

Contact:

Madeline Lenahan

PR Manager

madeline@chicory.co

Chicory Logo (PRNewsfoto/Chicory)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chicory