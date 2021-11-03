Roc Nation & REFORM Alliance to Host Job Fair at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 18 to Revitalize New York's Workforce with Thousands of Jobs Available Lowe's, Madison Square Garden, Amazon, Foot Locker, Live Nation, VICE, 40/40 Club Among Employers to Send Recruiters and Representatives to Hire Prospective Candidates for Positions of All Levels

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Roc Nation and REFORM Alliance announced that they will host the "Team Roc New York Job Fair" at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 18 to revitalize New York's workforce with thousands of positions of all levels available.

The job fair – which starts at 9 am ET and goes until 5 pm ET – is open to the public and aims to help the vast number of New Yorkers who are seeking employment, many of whom are formerly incarcerated, single parents, veterans and members of poverty alleviation and workforce development programs. New York currently has the third highest unemployment rate in the country, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

To date, Lowe's, Madison Square Garden, Amazon, Foot Locker, Live Nation, VICE, 40/40 Club are among employers that are sending recruiters to interview candidates on-site with more organizations to be announced soon. Roc Nation and REFORM Alliance will also be offering jobs and creating real pathways to work in addition to recruiting companies from a wide array of industries.

"I'd like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all the companies that are participating in the job fair as well as Madison Square Garden for hosting and supporting our efforts," Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez said. "My hope is this event will not only stimulate New York's economy but pair the state's best, brightest and employees with the country's leading organizations."

"The Team Roc New York Job Fair is a real opportunity for socio-economic mobility for New Yorkers – those who want to work, yet have not had the exposure or connections to the right-fit jobs, or to the support services that can strengthen their prospects for employment," Team Roc managing director Dania Diaz said. "It is also a chance for us to work together – public, private, nonprofit sectors – to address the state's labor shortages in a meaningful way."

"MSG Entertainment is proud to host the Team Roc New York Job Fair at The Garden – which helps New Yorkers who are currently seeking employment find meaningful pathways to work," said Richard Constable, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Government Affairs and Social Impact, MSG Entertainment. "This event will also provide our recruiters with an opportunity to meet with prospective candidates to help them learn more about available jobs across our New York venues."

The job fair will also enable attendees to receive free career development resources and job readiness support, including:

Resume Building Support & Interview Preparation

Haircut, Styling and Grooming Services

Expungement Aid

Access to Professional Attire

Motivational & Educational Speeches from Special Celebrity Guests

In order to participate at the job fair, employers must be willing to commit to offering full-time positions that are primarily based in the state of New York. Prospective candidates must be able to show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, along with an appropriate ID matching the name on their documentation, in order to enter the venue.

If you're interested in attending the job fair, offering employment opportunities or donating items, please email Team ROC directly at jobfair@weareteamroc.com. For more information, please visit www.weareteamroc.com/jobfair.

About ROC NATION

Roc Nation, founded in 2008 by JAY-Z, has grown into the world's preeminent entertainment company. Roc Nation works in every aspect of modern entertainment, with recording artists, producers, songwriters and more. Roc Nation's client list includes some of the world's most recognizable names: from Rihanna and J. Cole to Buju Banton and Snoh Aalegra. Roc Nation is a full-service organization, supporting a diverse roster of talent via artist management, music publishing, touring, production, strategic brand development and beyond. Roc Nation Sports was founded in 2013, bringing the organization's full-service touch to athletes across the NFL, NBA, MLB and global soccer and rugby including Leonard Fournette, LaMelo Ball, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Kevin De Bruyne and more.

About REFORM Alliance

REFORM is committed to transforming probation and parole throughout the United States by changing laws, systems, and culture. The organization is working to replace America's criminal justice system with a restorative approach that is fair, accountable and invested in rehabilitation. Our goal is for people to reenter society with dignity, create meaningful pathways to work and equip them with the tools to succeed all while making families and communities safer and stronger.

The nonprofit organization was founded in the wake of the #FreeMeek movement by award-winning recording artist Meek Mill; Philadelphia 76ers partner and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin; Arnold Ventures co-founder Laura Arnold; entrepreneur and business mogul Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter; Kraft Group CEO and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft; Galaxy Digital CEO and founder Michael E. Novogratz; Vista Equity Partners founder, chairman, CEO Robert F. Smith; Brooklyn Nets co-owner and philanthropic investor Clara Wu Tsai; and CNN host and activist Van Jones. Veteran criminal justice advocate Robert Rooks leads the organization as CEO.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment. The Company presents or hosts a broad array of events in its diverse collection of venues: New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre. MSG Entertainment is also building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian. In addition, the Company features the original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces the Boston Calling Music Festival. The Company's two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+, deliver a wide range of live sports content and other programming. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan and Omnia. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

