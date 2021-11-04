Cullan & Cullan Receives Ranking in "Best Law Firms" for 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullan & Cullan, Doctors Practicing Law, received the following Kansas City Metropolitan ranking by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® in the 2022 edition of "Best Law Firms":

Cullan & Cullan

Metropolitan Tier 1

Cullan & Cullan's ranking for 2022 have come after Dr. Samuel K. Cullan, M.D., J.D. was chosen as a listed lawyer in The Best Lawyers in America© 2022 , a Best Lawyers® register in which only the top 6% of the nation's premier attorneys are listed. Further, this is not the first time Dr. Cullan or the firm has been ranked by U.S. News – Best Lawyers®. Dr. Cullan has been named the Lawyer of the Year for medical malpractice on three occasions. A ranking from U.S. News – Best Lawyers® is no small feat. Each candidate is required to undergo a rigorous review in which their quality of service, level of expertise, case results, community impact, among other criteria, are evaluated. Peers and clients must also provide honest but glowing feedback about the firm; peer regard and client satisfaction are crucial to receive a high "Best Law Firms" score. And only the top-scoring firms are selected as finalists.

Congratulations to Cullan & Cullan on another year of regional rankings! Cullan & Cullan has four lawyers who are also doctors: Dr. Sam Cullan, Dr. Gene Cullan, Dr. Joe Cullan, and Dr. Pat Cullan. By utilizing their skills as lawyers and doctors, the team is uniquely qualified to represent families who have had their lives turned upside down by serious injury. the firm has won over 350 million for its clients.

For more than three decades, Cullan & Cullan has helped victims of negligence in Missouri and Kansas. The firm accepts select cases nationwide. Its doctor-lawyers offer legal services on a contingency basis: There is no fee unless they win. To book a free consultation, visit doctorspracticinglaw.com . For more information about "Best Law Firms," go to bestlawfirms.usnews.com .

