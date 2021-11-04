The Holiday Season Comes Alive At Beau Rivage Christmas magic in the air at MGM Resorts' Biloxi beachfront resort with a winter wonderland featuring glittering displays, live entertainment, shopping and Santa

BILOXI, Miss., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the South's most anticipated holiday displays returns this year with something for all ages. Beau Rivage Resort & Casino celebrates the season in grand fashion from Thanksgiving to New Year's with a variety of entertainment and special events including a spectacular holiday show, shopping event, and an exclusive brunch with Santa himself.

"Each year visitors marvel at our seasonal displays, holiday decorations and live entertainment," said MGM Southeast President and COO Travis Lunn. "Christmas at Beau Rivage has become a Gulf Coast tradition and our team takes great pride in creating magical moments for guests."

Beau Rivage captivates the imagination with nostalgic decor and timeless traditions, making it a must-experience holiday destination for the entire family. The resort is adorned with larger-than-life nutcrackers, oversized Christmas ornaments, hundreds of frost-covered trees, thousands of brilliant poinsettias, and Santa's sleigh and reindeer soaring high above the atrium. A stunning 20-foot Christmas tree and classic winter scenes throughout the resort's public spaces invoke the spirit of the season.

Families will get a kick out of Christmas in the Air, a Broadway-style holiday spectacular performed by an award-winning cast of high-kicking Rockette-style dancers, world-class singers, and veteran TV and film actors. Choreographed by veteran Radio City Rockette Ann Cooley, the 75-minute production depicts a 'snow globe come to life' through classic songs and modern favorites, exquisite costuming, festive sets, well-known Christmas characters and a guaranteed snowfall at every performance. Christmas in the Air performs two shows daily in the Beau Rivage Theatre, Dec. 12-26 (dark Dec. 13, 17-18). Show times are 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day performances. Tickets start at $12.95 plus tax and service charge. Christmas in the Air hotel packages start at $129 and include accommodations for one night and two show tickets. Military members can receive four tickets for $30 when presenting a military I.D.

On Dec. 5, capture memories and feast on an exquisite holiday meal with an exclusive brunch at BR Prime, Beau Rivage's signature fine dining restaurant, featuring everyone's favorite big guy, Santa. Guests are invited to take a commemorative photo with Santa and his friends while indulging in a variety of culinary delights like made-to-order eggs, Beef Wellington, fresh seafood and an extravagant dessert display paired with bottomless Bloody Mary's, Mimosas and Poinsettias. Santa Brunch tickets are $65 for adults, $45 for children, plus tax and gratuity. Children under 2 eat free. Reservations are required and can be booked at www.beaurivage.com/Santa.

Following brunch with Santa, enjoy the Mississippi Gulf Coast Ballet Theatre's 11th annual presentation of The Nutcracker at the Beau Rivage Theatre stage on Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. Audiences will have the pleasure of watching the world-renowned dancer Reka Gyulai perform a beautiful ballet while listening to the musical score of Peter Tchaikovsky. Tickets start at $19.95 plus tax and service charge.

All are invited to join The Nutcracker cast to celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with the Sugar Plum Fairy Tea Party, a fundraiser for the Mississippi Gulf Coast Ballet Theatre. Held Nov. 20 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. in Beau Rivage's Camellia Ballroom, guests will enjoy Nutcracker characters and live fairies, balloon magic, crafts, face painting, a photo booth, a bounce house, dance contests and a tasty assortment of desserts including a chocolate fountain and a cupcake decorating station. Tickets are $54.95 plus tax and service charge.

Beau Rivage's annual Holiday Open House is the perfect time to shop for unique gifts for everyone on the list. From Dec. 7-11 guests can browse shops and artisan trunk shows in the resort's retail promenade and hotel second floor. Designers and local artists on display including Perfume Headquarters, Savvy Cie, Coastyle Art, Pewter Graphics, Indianola Pecan House. Aubrey Adele Jewelry, Blue Delta Jeans and more. Guests receive a complimentary gift with purchase at select stores, while supplies last.

New this Christmas, the Beau Rivage Spa and Salon will be offering luxurious hair and skincare holiday gift kits from fine brands like Oribe, Elemis and others. Perfect for pampering that someone special.

As décor turns the resort into a winter wonderland, the casino becomes a Winning Wonderland from Nov. 1 – Dec. 26. For every 100 slot points or table games equivalent accumulated, participants earn one virtual drawing entry for a share of $200,000 in prizes including a 2022 Lexus and $2,500 cash on each drawing day, Nov. 27 and Dec. 26.

Visit Beau Rivage between Dec. 19-23 for Five Days of Stocking Stuffers. Guests earning 150 Slot Points each day qualify for a daily gift. A different stocking stuffer is offered each day including throw blankets, tumbler sets, wireless chargers, silicon lunchboxes and glass mug sets.

For a complete listing of all holiday happenings at Beau Rivage, visit www.beaurivage.com/holidays.

MGM Resorts gift cards make an ideal holiday present and provide a tailored experience of the unparalleled luxury that is Beau Rivage. The card is good at all dining outlets, shops, the spa, salon and Fallen Oak. Gift cards can be purchased at the Front Desk/Concierge, Essentials and The Spa and Salon or online at mgmresorts.com/giftcard.

For more information, to purchase show tickets or to book a Beau Rivage holiday getaway, call 888.750.7111 or visit www.beaurivage.com.

ABOUT BEAU RIVAGE

Already known as the crown jewel of the Gulf Coast, Beau Rivage Resort & Casino continues to raise the bar. Named one of the "South's Best Resorts" by Southern Living, MGM Resorts International's AAA Four Diamond beachfront resort features 1,740 elegantly appointed guest rooms and suites, 10 restaurants, exciting nightlife and an 85,000-square-foot gaming area including BetMGM Book Bar & Grill, Mississippi's full-service sports betting and entertainment destination. The resort also offers live entertainment in its 1,550-seat theatre, an upscale shopping promenade with a Black Clover Lounge and Topgolf Swing Suite, a world-class spa & salon and Fallen Oak, a Tom Fazio-designed championship golf course. For more information and reservations, call (888) 567-6667 or visit www.beaurivage.com.

Contact: Mary Cracchiolo Spain, 228.386.7134, mspain@mgmresorts.com

