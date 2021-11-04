Pep Boys Receives Five Automotive Communications Awards

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pep Boys, one of the nation's leading automotive service networks, received five awards for excellence in the 2021 Automotive Communications Awards program sponsored by Women in Auto Care, part of the Auto Care Association. The Company received awards for several elements of its yearlong Centennial Celebration campaign, which has reached millions of consumers and thousands of Pep Boys Team Members in over 35 U.S. states and Puerto Rico. The campaign also highlights the continued expansion and reestablishment of Pep Boys as a service-driven, community-focused business. The ACA awards were presented at the Women in Auto Care Reception during this week's AAPEX Show in Las Vegas.

The ACA program recognizes auto care industry manufacturers, distribution networks, service providers and other organizations for outstanding business-to-consumer and business-to-business advertising, marketing and public relations activities. Pep Boys received awards in each of five categories:

Best Logo Design/Usage: Pep Boys Centennial Rebrand

Best Television Commercial; Best Digital Display Ad: Pep Boys Celebrating 100 Years

Best 360-Degree Marketing Campaign: Pep Boys Centennial Road Trip

Best Consumer/Community Event: Pep Boys Centennial Road Trip Events

The Pep Boys Centennial Celebration has enabled customers and Team Members to reconnect with one of the automotive industry's most iconic brands through both media executions and in-person activities, including the #PepBoysRoadTrip, featuring a branded bus that has traveled across the U.S. to affirm the Company's commitment to the thousands of communities it serves. Other elements of the Centennial Celebration have included the restorations of a 1946 Pep Boys ramp truck and 1921 Ford Model T Runabout, which are on display at the 2021 SEMA Show.

About Pep Boys

Pep Boys is driven by its promise to its customers: We go further to help you go farther. Founded in 1921 by military veterans, generations of drivers have counted on Pep Boys ASE-certified Pros to care for their cars. With a national network of Service and Tire Centers, millions of vehicles pass through Pep Boys bays each year. Our commitment to being the ONE our communities count on is demonstrated through our exceptional customer experience and support of the critical technical training initiatives needed to close America's skills gap. For more information, visit www.pepboys.com.

