Professional Fighters League And Legends Expand Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, today announced Legends Global Merchandise will become the exclusive e-commerce provider for the PFL. Under the multi-year agreement, LGM will operate the league's online shopping experience and create an assortment of officially licensed products for all consumer segments, including shirts, sweatshirts, hats, hardlines and memorabilia.

Photo by Professional Fighters League

Earlier this year, Legends made a strategic investment in the PFL. The partnership includes Legends supporting PFL's growth and business operations across sponsorship, ticketing and hospitality and training facility development. The expanded partnership will give Legends exclusivity on PFL e-commerce.

Today's announcement comes after a strategic partnership was announced between PFL and Legends in August to create and execute premium, unique experiences and opportunities for sponsors, partners, and fans. Legends will utilize all its internal data analytics capabilities to generate insights into the PFL consumer, allowing for personalized and targeted experiences. As part of the agreement, Legends made an investment in PFL for an ownership stake.

"As PFL continues to pioneer the future of the sport for fans around the world, we're excited to expand our relationship with Legends as our exclusive e-commerce partner," said PFL CEO, Peter Murray. "Together, we'll collaborate on best-in-class branded products and memorabilia which will be available globally in a premium online shopping experience."

"This is a very strategic initiative for us as Legends Global Merchandise is the leader in e-commerce and specifically MMA e-commerce and merchandising," said Dave Moroknek, President, Legends Global Merchandise. "We are thrilled to be associated with the PFL as we expand our partnership throughout the entire Legends organization. We have set our sights on working closely with the PFL to deliver the best merchandise with the best customer experience to the fans of the PFL."

PFL just concluded its tremendously successful third season last week as six fighters earned world championships and $6 million in prize money at MMA's biggest event on October 27. The league has seen 100 percent audience growth in 2021 and added leading brands its blue-chip sponsorship portfolio, with more world-class talent and events coming to MMA fans across the globe next year.

Professional Fighters League has quickly established itself as the No. 2 MMA company in the world. With the addition of world-class talent – from elite fighters to established business executives – and partnering with industry-leading brands such as Anheuser-Busch InBev, GEICO, DraftKings, BetMGM, Upper Deck, CarParts.com and Socios, the PFL continues to accelerate its global expansion.

