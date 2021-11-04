Targovax ASA: Third quarter 2021 results

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, today announces its third quarter 2021 results. Targovax's CEO will give an online presentation and update on the clinical program to investors, analysts and the press at 10:00 CET today (details below).
THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
- Received acceptance of two posters to be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting in November
- Presented poster at European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO)
- Received European Patent for ONCOS-102 in combination with chemotherapy
- Announced Dr Lone Ottesen's appointment as Chief Development Officer and Ola Melin as Head of Manufacturing
POST-PERIOD HIGHLIGHTS
- In October, Dr. Erik Digman Wiklund was appointed as new Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Wiklund has a strong scientific background in cancer research, and intimate knowledge of the company and its technology having served as Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Targovax since 2017. Former CEO Øystein Soug will remain with the company following the appointment of Dr. Wiklund. Mr. Soug will act as a special advisor and also serve as interim CFO providing important strategic and management continuum for the company.
KEY FIGURES
Amounts in NOK thousands
3Q 2021
3Q 2020
9M 2021
9M 2020
FY 2020
Total operating revenues
-
34
-
624
624
Total operating expenses
-22 539
-22 073
-70 078
-81 652
-104 524
Operating profit/loss
-22 539
-22 039
-70 078
-81 028
-103 901
Net financial items
-781
-718
-1 294
-1 089
-4 503
Income tax
11
73
42
220
277
Net profit/loss
-23 309
-22 684
-71 330
-81 898
-108 126
Basic and diluted EPS (NOK/share)
-0.27
-0.30
-0.82
-1.10
-1.40
Net change in cash
-17 127
-23 808
-68 257
7 228
51 893
Cash and cash equivalents start of period
71 192
101 465
122 321
70 429
70 429
Cash and cash equivalents end of period
54 064
77 657
54 064
77 657
122 321
Erik Digman Wiklund, CEO commented: "Taking over the leadership of Targovax at a time when we have demonstrated a clear signal of efficacy accompanied by a deep biomarker data package for our lead candidate ONCOS-102, is a truly exciting opportunity. The insights we have gained allow us to select the optimal combination strategy for the next development step, as well as to design innovative and differentiated second generation ONCOS vectors to shape our platform for the future."
Presentation
We invite to a live webcast today at 10.00 CET. You can join the webcast here. It will be possible to ask questions during the presentation.
Reporting material
The quarterly report and presentation are also available at the website www.targovax.com.
For further information, please contact:
Erik Digman Wiklund, CEO
Phone: +47 413 33 536
Email: erik.wiklund@targovax.com
Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 922 61 624
Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com
Media enquires:
Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47 9300 1773
Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no
