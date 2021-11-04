TrueData To Host The Future of Publisher Addressability Virtual Event for Publishers & AdTech Companies.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueData ( http://www.truedata.co ) is proud to present The Future of Publisher Addressability virtual event. On November 17th at 12:00PM EST, leaders from the most sophisticated publishers and supply-side technology companies will discuss addressability's uncertain future. The virtual event is free to attend but space is limited so please RSVP here.

Cookies and Mobile Ad IDs are threatened with obsolescence, creating an existential ad revenue threat. Digital addressability seems to be evolving faster than most publishers can keep up. Attendees will learn what the leading industry solutions are doing to recoup addressability and future-proof their identity strategies, as well as ways to improve the CPMs without addressability. Panelists will be asked thought-provoking questions related to privacy, monetization, and big tech dominance.

Two panels will feature speakers from The Weather Co, AMC Networks, Warner Music Group, ID5, Permutive, Habu, and more. The first panel will address the unique needs of publishers who monetize via advertising while the second panel will cover the evolution of the supply-side technology landscape.

Can't make the event? RSVP for exclusive content and on-demand recordings.

About TrueData

TrueData built a data platform specializing in cookieless identity resolution, first party data onboarding, and audience marketing. TrueData's omnichannel identity graph allows customers to easily connect data, target segments, profile customers, and measure results. As a thought leader, TrueData created The Series Events as a mechanism to bring together senior leaders and answer challenging questions. For more information, visit www.truedata.co or follow the company on LinkedIn.

