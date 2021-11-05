Kevin Coleman Elected Treasurer

BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today announced that its Board of Directors has elected Kevin Coleman as Treasurer. In addition to taking on this role, Mr. Coleman will continue to serve as Vice President, Investor Relations.

"We are pleased that Kevin will be filling this important leadership role," said David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Kevin's strong financial background, leadership skills, deep industry expertise and in-depth knowledge of our company make him a great fit for this position."

Mr. Coleman joined AMETEK in 1994 as part of its Financial Management Development Program and has nearly three decades of industry experience. Upon completion of the program, he started in AMETEK's Internal Audit Group and has taken on positions of increasing responsibility at the company including Manager, Corporate Development and Director, Corporate Strategy and Development before being named Vice President, Investor Relations in 2011.

Mr. Coleman holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and a master's degree in Business Administration, both from Villanova University.

Corporate Profile

AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annualized sales of $5.5 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500.

Contact:

AMETEK, Inc.

Kevin Coleman

Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer

kevin.coleman@ametek.com

Phone: 610-889-5247

View original content:

SOURCE AMETEK, Inc.