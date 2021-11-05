Young Americans for Liberty Gains 100,000 On-Campus Sign-Ups, Spreads the Message of Liberty Nationwide

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Young Americans for Liberty—the most active libertarian youth organization in the country—achieved a major milestone in its campus programs, spreading the message of liberty to hundreds of campuses across the country. YAL activists nationwide have garnered the support and signatures of 100,000 students, passionate about the ideals of liberty and free speech.

(PRNewsfoto/Young Americans for Liberty)

This momentous achievement comes as a major milestone of YAL's Project 1776. Launched at the beginning of 2021, Project 1776 aims to combat the rising tide of campus tyranny, socialism, and critical race theory by providing students with an alternative—Individual Liberty. As professors and administrators clamp down on campus freedom, YAL activists are being given the resources and encouragement needed to fight back, and change campus policy in a way that will affect thousands of their peers for years to come.

"YAL members are lighting brushfires of freedom in the hearts and minds of thousands of students across the country," said Daniel Taylor, YAL Vice President of Campus. "In a world where these ideas are becoming so counter to mainstream opinion, our dedicated student activists are fighting back against woke communist campus bureaucrats, to bring back the ideas of freedom, individual rights, and liberty to college campuses."

