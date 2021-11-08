Coalition Launches New Tech Powered Executive Risks Products for Small Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalition , the world's largest commercial insurtech provider, today announced new executive risks insurance products to protect the leaders of small and midsize businesses. Backed by the financial strength and stability of Zurich North America, Coalition is now offering Directors & Officers (D&O) and Employment Practices Liability (EPL), furthering its breadth of offerings to protect businesses against modern risks.

Coalition's broker platform integrates real-time financial, regulatory, and transactional data to create a seamless quoting experience where brokers can generate bindable quotes in just 5 minutes. Today Coalition serves over 130,000 customers with digitally-powered insurance that can leverage vast amounts of data to assess, mitigate, and measure risk for businesses. Coalition's technology-driven approach is already powering a new, more successful model of risk management in cyber coverage, which has resulted in policyholders experiencing 70% fewer cyber claims when compared to other carriers in the market. With executive risk products, Coalition plans to apply this same data and technology expertise to protect businesses from risks that have been accelerated with the adoption of digital technology.

"We first transformed the cyber insurance marketplace with a data-driven approach, and we're excited to bring this same technology and approach to executive risks," said Patrick Mitchell, Head of Executive Risks at Coalition. "We are building a new kind of insurance with technology at its core. Our platform powers faster quotes for brokers and more accurate and in-depth risk assessments for clients." Mitchell brings 20 years of experience in underwriting management liability risks and will lead Coalition's executive risks team.

"Coalition's technology-driven approach and seamless quoting platform align well with Zurich's innovation initiatives," said Brian Benjamin, Head of Financial Lines at Zurich North America. "We're excited to establish this relationship and create an opportunity for the small commercial enterprise to seamlessly access the strength of Zurich North America, while helping to protect their businesses."

New research from Coalition shows the significant opportunity to better serve small businesses. In a survey of 1,000 senior executives at small businesses, Coalition found that nearly a third of small business executives didn't purchase management liability coverage because they didn't know coverage was available for them. The impact of executive liability can be catastrophic for small businesses, with the average D&O lawsuit costing over $120,000.

For brokers to begin quoting D&O and EPL risks, visit https://info.coalitioninc.com/early-access-executive-risks.

About Coalition

Coalition is the leading provider of cyber insurance and security, combining comprehensive insurance and proactive cybersecurity tools to help businesses manage and mitigate cyber risk. Backed by leading global insurers Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, Arch Insurance, and Lloyd's of London, Coalition provides companies with up to USD $15 million of cyber and technology insurance coverage in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as CAD $20M of coverage across 9 provinces and 3 territories in Canada. Coalition's cyber risk management platform provides automated security alerts, threat intelligence, expert guidance, and cybersecurity tools to help businesses remain resilient in the face of cyber attacks. Headquartered in San Francisco, Coalition's team is global with employees based across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Portugal.

