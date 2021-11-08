Inovonics Announces Mobile Duress API integration with Rapid Response Monitoring

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inovonics, an industry leader in highly reliable wireless solutions for life-safety applications, announces its mobile duress system is fully integrated with Rapid Response monitoring's automation software. Now any security dealer or integrator that uses Rapid Response for central station monitoring has the opportunity to add Inovonics mobile duress to their portfolio.

Easy to install and cost effective to deploy, Inovonics mobile duress provides precise indoor room and floor-level location when someone activates an Inovonics pendant. Built upon the Inovonics cloud platform, the solution marries the reliable hardware Inovonics is known for with powerful software and API tools for easy integration and data access. With this integration, the location appears directly on the operator's screen to improve emergency response.

Said Spencer Moore, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Rapid Response, "We are excited to roll this solution out to our dealers. They will appreciate the added value and new functionality mobile duress affords."

Inovonics mobile duress works in concert with any existing security system, sending location details directly into a central station, video surveillance or access control system, or any other IP-based application. For more information, please visit www.inovonics.com/MobileDuressSolutions.

About Rapid Response

Rapid Response Monitoring is a Syracuse, NY headquartered company founded in 1992 as a premier, electronic security monitoring service provider serving a national (and now international) client base that consists of security alarm installers of every type and their customers. www.rrms.com.

About Inovonics

Inovonics is the industry leader in reliable wireless technology for life-safety applications. Inovonics provides flexible, cost-effective solutions to the senior living and commercial security markets by leveraging an extensible cloud platform, purpose-built software, APIs, dependable hardware components and unparalleled network infrastructure. Inovonics technology can be integrated into any cloud or premise-based application. For more information, visit www.inovonics.com.

