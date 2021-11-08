Paul Singer of the Office of the Texas Attorney General Joins Kelley Drye, Bolstering State AG Practice

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP today announced that Texas Associate Deputy Attorney General Paul Singer has joined as a partner in the firm's growing State Attorneys General practice group. On the heels of former top Federal Trade Commission (FTC) officials Jessica L. Rich and Laura Riposo VanDruff joining the firm, Mr. Singer's addition further strengthens Kelley Drye's ability to help clients prepare for the future of consumer protection law, and to advise clients facing State Attorneys General investigations, as well as investigations brought by the FTC, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and local and county District Attorneys' offices.

Texas Associate Deputy Attorney General Paul Singer has joined Kelley Drye as a partner in the firm’s growing State Attorneys General practice group.

Mr. Singer has more than 20 years' experience at the Texas Attorney General's office having spent the majority of his time in the Consumer Protection Division, including as Division Chief. Most recently, he served as part of the agency's Executive Leadership team as the Associate Deputy Attorney General for Civil Litigation, where he oversaw all plaintiff-oriented civil litigation for the Attorney General, including Consumer Protection, Environmental Protection, Antitrust, Civil Medicaid Fraud, and Bankruptcy and Collections. A significant portion of Mr. Singer's practice has been leading major multistate investigations, many involving Fortune 500 companies, where he repeatedly led 50 states plus the District of Columbia to settlement, many in the multi-million dollar range.

"Paul is well known and highly respected among the State Attorneys General community and is frequently looked to for guidance on appropriate ways to handle a consumer protection investigation – from advertising issues, to privacy and data breach matters," said Dana Rosenfeld, managing partner, Kelley Drye. "His addition strengthens our State Attorneys General practice, and his unique experience, expertise, and relationships with numerous Attorneys General, Chief Deputies, and consumer protection staff from both political parties will benefit our clients as state-level regulatory enforcement actions increase."

"The ability to join an established practice with the reputation, depth of knowledge and experience that Kelley Drye has was an opportunity I could not pass up," said Mr. Singer. "The combination of substantive subject matter expertise and federal expertise with the familiarity to maneuver through the maze of state laws and the nuances of State Attorneys General investigations will provide our clients with a level of service unmatched by any other firm. I had the opportunity over the years to observe the Kelley Drye team from the other side of the table. I have always been impressed with their substantive knowledge and the manner in which they conduct their cases, and I look forward to joining the team."

In recognition of his contributions to the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) and the nation's Attorneys General through exemplary expertise and achievement, Mr. Singer received the Career Staff of the Year Award from NAAG in 2020. In 2018, he received the Faculty of the Year Award from the National Attorneys General Training and Research Institute (NAGTRI) for his significant contributions to developing and presenting high quality legal training programs for his counterparts across the country. Mr. Singer received his J.D. from the University of Texas School of Law, and his B.A. with high honors from the University of Texas at Austin.

Also joining Kelley Drye from the Texas Attorney General's office is senior associate Beth Bolen Chun. Ms. Chun comes from the Consumer Protection Division of the Office of the Attorney General of Texas, where she investigated and prosecuted violations of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act and other state and federal consumer protection laws.

Kelley Drye has a national reputation as counsel for corporate defendants in federal and state investigations and litigation. The firm offers a unique combination of substantive subject matter expertise and relationships at every level, from staff attorney to State Attorneys General and FTC Commissioners.

About Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Founded in 1836, Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is home to skilled practitioners in the areas of litigation, trade, regulatory, government relations, real estate, corporate, and more. A powerhouse firm with the heart of a boutique, the firm's attorneys provide legal counsel carefully connected to their client's business strategies. Among the firm's recent awards: Named to the BTI "Client Service A-Team"; recognized by CLOC for "Legal Innovation and Design Excellence in Legal Operations"; Chambers USA identified seven practice areas as "Leaders in Their Field"; Law360 named the Consumer Protection Practice Group as Group of the Year; and Kelley Drye was named one of "America's Best Law Firms" by U.S. News & World Report Best Law Firms, with a "Tier 1" national ranking in Advertising Law, Communications, Environmental Law, Environmental Litigation, Information Technology, Trusts & Estates, and Real Estate. www.kelleydrye.com

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kelley Drye & Warren LLP)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kelley Drye and Warren LLP