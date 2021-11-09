CHCA and i2i Population Health partner to enhance quality and access to care in Arkansas The Community Health Centers of Arkansas (CHCA) will leverage i2i's population health solution to monitor and improve quality performance across their member health centers.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- i2i Population Health (i2i) is pleased to announce an expansion of our partnership with Community Health Centers of Arkansas (CHCA). CHCA has been a long-standing i2i customer, using our i2iTracks solution within the CHC's across the state. With our expanded relationship, CHCA will leverage i2i's PRiZiM network PHM platform to share best practices and improve care across their member health centers.

CHCA will use the PRiZiM analytics tools to help them better serve their members as a resource for driving quality initiatives, identifying areas of greatest need, and informing policies and best practices. PRiZiM will be utilized to provide real-time insight into care delivery across the network and assist in their mission to expand access to affordable quality care in Arkansas. They will leverage the i2i platform to help drive best-practice discussions with member health centers related to care quality goals, and advocate on their behalf in discussions with MCO's and state agencies.

Lisa Weaver, CHCA's Interim Chief Executive Officer, speaks to their choice to implement PRiZiM- "As an essential part of Community Health Centers of Arkansas's (CHCA) strategy and mission to support Community Health Centers across the state, we are proud to continue our collaboration with i2i Population Health through the implementation of PRiZiM. As a network-level data aggregation and reporting platform, PRiZiM will be integral in CHCA's commitment to enhancing quality and access to care through the use of health information technology tools and systems."

i2i's mission of Serving Others for Healthy Communities aligns seamlessly with CHCA's vision to be an innovative leader, promoting improved health care outcomes and equal access to the highest quality health care for all Arkansans. CHCA serves 12 CHC organizations and their 140+ service locations across Arkansas.

ABOUT CHCA

CHCA is a non-profit organization established in 1985 to expand access to affordable quality care in Arkansas, and to create a unified voice for Community Health Centers (CHCs) and the patients they serve. For more than 30 years, CHCA has received funding to provide training/technical assistance to CHCs for improving care delivery. CHCA By-Laws reflect that it is governed by a Board of Directors, comprised of the Executive Directors from each member CHC. CHCA's mission is to advocate for and facilitate the success of CHCs and promote access to health care in Arkansas. The services offered by CHCA help Arkansas CHCs provide effective and efficient care to their patients, further their goals of improving access to care and reducing health disparities, and improved health outcomes. CHCA has over the years successfully served as a conduit for new programs, projects and funding that supports greater access to comprehensive services for underserved populations throughout Arkansas. CHCA collaborates with local, state, and federal partners, organizations and policy makers to positively influence changes to policies, regulations, and legislation aimed at strengthening the health centers' ability to provide affordable, accessible, comprehensive, quality health care services to the uninsured, underserve, Medicare and Medicaid Arkansans.

About i2i Population Health

i2i is the nation's largest population health technology company serving the underserved, safety net market with 20 years of experience spanning 37 states and 30 million lives. The i2i platform powers an advanced data integration and aggregation engine that publishes normalized clinical and administrative data through unique quality management and care coordination applications. Driving improved outcomes in quality program performance is a core competency of i2i. The results are demonstrative through an expansive base of clients in the Federally Qualified Health Center, Community Hospital, Managed Care Health Plan, and Government market segments.

For more information about and the latest news from i2i Population Health, visit i2ipophealth.com or follow @i2iPopHealth on Twitter, and @i2i Population Health on LinkedIn.

