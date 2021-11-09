DLA Piper advises Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Cowen and Company, LLC in Concord Acquisition Corp III's upsized US$345 million IPO

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Cowen and Company, LLC, as joint book-running managers in Concord Acquisition Corp III's initial public offering of 34,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, which included the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option.

"It was a pleasure to bring together our wide-ranging capital markets capabilities and our history of advising on complex SPAC transactions to advise the underwriters on this upsized IPO," said Michael Maline, the DLA Piper partner who led the deal team along with partner Stephen Alicanti.

In addition to Maline and Alicanti (both of New York), the DLA Piper deal team representing the underwriters included partner Christine Lehr (Raleigh) and associate Andrew Wolfe (New York).

DLA Piper's global capital markets team represents issuers and underwriters in registered and unregistered equity, equity-linked and debt capital markets transactions, including initial public offerings, follow-on equity offerings, equity-linked securities offerings, and offerings of investments grade and high-yield debt securities.

