GenderCool Launches 'Play it Out' Campaign to Correct Misinformation about Transgender Kids in Sports Like all kids, transgender kids just want to benefit from being part of a team

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The GenderCool Project, a youth-led, youth-inspired movement, has launched a national education campaign to help people understand fact from fiction about transgender kids and their connection to athletics.

The GenderCool Project is a youth-led, youth-inspired movement

Play it Out brings to light the real stories of transgender and non-binary kids who are thriving on and off the fields.

Play it Out will help communities consider a simple truth: like most kids, transgender kids look to sports as a way to hang out with their friends and learn from being part of a team.

At a time when the nation is seeing a shocking level of illegal bills attempting to ban transgender kids from playing sports for fictitious reasons, Play it Out brings to light the real stories of transgender and non-binary kids who are thriving on and off the fields.

"Folks in communities everywhere deserve the truth, and we're going to play this out for them," said GenderCool co-founder Jen Grosshandler (she/her), a life-long athlete and parent of four children, including a 15-year-old daughter, Chazzie, who is transgender. "My own connection to athletics gave me the confidence to achieve more in my life than I ever dreamed possible. I want that for my daughter. Don't we want all kids to have these formative life experiences?"

Roughly eight million kids participate in high school sports each year, according to The National Federation of State High School Associations. Approximately 35,000 of these young people are transgender, representing less than one half of one percent of all high school students partcipating in sports.

As part of the conversation, coaches, teachers, parents and young people are coming forward with common-sense perspectives to help communities understand the truth.

"Kids are kids," said Jon Mall (he/him), a teacher from Chicago who's been coaching K-12 athletics for the past 20 years. "They're out there to be part of a team, and you want to create an environment where their focus is on that sport and growing as an individual and as a team member. Where in that statement do you hear me talking about gender identity? Where?"

Sivan (he/him), age 16, has been playing soccer most of his life. "After school, as soon as I've left the building and I'm heading towards the soccer field across the street, I'm just excited," he said. "And as soon as that moment happens, something shifts where everything else just kind of washes away… and all I'm thinking about is this thing I love and the team I have."

GenderCool Co-Founder Gearah Goldstein (she/her) said that a small group of misguided people have created this fictitious narrative. "All people need to do is actually meet these young people to understand that what they are hearing and seeing in some states is bullying, plain and simple," said Goldstein. "We teach our kids not to be bullies. It's even worse when the bully is an adult."

Join the conversation using #PlayitOut and visit gendercool.org/playitout to watch the newly-released Play it Out documentary.

About The GenderCool Project

The GenderCool Project is a youth-led movement replacing misinformed opinions with positive, powerful experiences meeting transgender and non-binary young people who are thriving. Our movement is creating positive change by evolving understanding, business and culture.

Join the conversation using #PlayitOut and visit gendercool.org/playitout to watch the newly-released Play it Out documentary.

