Pollinate Your Yard, Enrich Your Habitat & Support Native Mason Bee Populations

BOTHELL, Wash., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mason bees are gaining popularity with gardeners and farmers because of how easy they are to care for and their incredible pollination skills. Mason bees are solitary bees, which means they live alone, forage for their own food, find their own nest and each female lays her own eggs. Without a hive or queen to protect they are non-aggressive, low maintenance and are known as the STINGLESS bee.

ONE OF NATURE'S BEST POLLINATORS – Mason bees are extraordinary pollinators due to the tiny hairs that cover their body. Honeybees collect pollen on their back legs, whereas mason bees belly flop onto flowers and collect pollen all over their bodies. This enables them to pollinate 95% of the flowers they land on and can visit over 2,000 flowers a day.

At Rent Mason Bees, gardeners can rent a mason bee kit to pollinate their yard and help increase solitary bee populations. Then, in the fall, hosts return their nesting block to be harvested and cleaned to rid them of harmful pests and predators, which is a critical step when raising mason bees.

When you release native solitary bees into your yard, they will enrich your habitat and support a healthy ecosystem that cleans the air, stabilizes soil, and supports other wildlife.

WHY RENT BEES? – "We rent solitary bees because we want to offer a way for people to interact with native bee populations but not be burdened with the fall maintenance of harvesting and cleaning mason bee cocoons and nesting blocks," says Thyra McKelvie with Rent Mason Bees.

MASON BEE FALL HARVEST – Rent Mason Bees cleans millions of mason bee cocoons and nesting blocks to remove harmful predators like pollen mites, chalk brood and Houdini fly larva that can decimate solitary bee populations.

HEALTHY BEES ARE RETURNED TO THE ENVIRONMENT – By removing all predators, gardeners and farmers release healthy and strong bees the following spring.

HONEYBEE PARTNERS – The stressful workload that is placed on honeybee colonies is reduced when they work alongside solitary bees.

Rent Mason Bees helps gardeners pollinate their yards and offers a way to help solitary bee populations. They are a division of Watts Solitary Bees, which is family owned and operated for over 56 years and works with farmers to pollinate crops with solitary bees. www.RentMasonBees.com

