Vejii Announces Revised CSE Trading Date and Ringing of Opening Bell

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Vejii Holdings, Inc. ("Vejii" or the "Company") a North American online plant-based and sustainable living marketplace, shares an updated on its listing date. As previously announced on Nov 5th 2021 Vejii was expecting to be trading on November 9th, 2021, but due to a processing issue at the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") its revised trading date for shares listed on the CSE will now be at market open on November 10, 2021.

The Company is also pleased to announce it will get to ring the opening bell for trading on November 10, 2021 at the CSE, and looks forward to starting its first day of trading, and invites all its investors, partners, and customers to tune in at 9am EST, 6am PST to participate in the celebration.

"The team at Vejii has worked hard over the last year to reach this exciting milestone, and although our trading day has been delayed slightly, we understand that issues occur and are very excited for our team, investors, and customers to be trading tomorrow" said Kory Zelickson, CEO of Vejii Holdings Ltd. "Ringing of the opening bell signifies Vejii moving into its next phase of growth, and with the completion of VeganEssentials.com, and listing process behind us, we can focus on growing our business."

The Company's Common Shares will commence trading on the CSE under the symbol "VEJI" effective at the market open on November 10, 2021. The CUSIP and ISIN attached to the Common Shares are 92262H102 and CA92262H1029, respectively.

About Vejii Holdings Inc.

The Company is headquartered in Kelowna B.C. and is operating its online marketplace ShopVejii.com in both Canada and the US, along with online vegan grocer VeganEssentials.com. Vejii Holdings Ltd. is focused on providing its customers with easy access to thousands of plant-based and sustainable living products in one place. Vejii leverages its logistics infostructure, distribution networks technology integrations like smart lists, reorders features, subscription programs, AI, to support its vendors and improve our overall customer experience.

Information on the Company and its many products can be accessed through the links below. VejiiHoldings.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Kory Zelickson

Director and CEO

