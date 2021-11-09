Volcon Partners with Top Archer and Outdoorsman John Dudley to Introduce the Grunt, Runt, Stag, and Beast to Hunters and Adventurers Alike "He's probably one of the most impactful people in the history of bowhunting." - Joe Rogan

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, today announced that it has partnered with world-class archer, educator, and opinion leader John Dudley of NOCK ON® Archery. Volcon and Dudley will work closely together to develop new and innovative products for Volcon that will help optimize the company's electric powersports products for real-world adventuring and hunting applications.

"At Volcon, we're committed to amplifying the outdoor experience for all enthusiasts, including those with a passion for hunting. Our vehicles are the perfect match for hunters thanks to our near-silent drive train and substantially reduced environmental footprint. For many hunters, riding a Grunt will take their pursuit to an entirely new level by allowing them access to places they could never have reached before," said Jordan Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Volcon. "John Dudley is one of the most influential people in the hunting community and a world-class outdoorsman. His ability to test our products in true-to-life scenarios will provide invaluable feedback to our product team as we aim to build the best possible products for the hunting enthusiast. We believe quiet, powerful, environmentally friendly bikes will create new opportunities in the outdoor space, especially when it comes to hunting."

Dudley will be involved in real-world testing of Volcon products in order to share knowledge about what hunters and outdoor enthusiasts really need from a powersports product. Dudley is also scheduled to participate in future Volcon events as a brand ambassador in addition to providing the aforementioned research and development (R&D) insight.

"Whether on the plains in pursuit of antelope, in the backcountry at 10,000 feet stalking bugling bulls, or on my farm preparing food plots and hunting whitetails, I am always on the move," said John Dudley. "In hunting, accessibility and silence are everything. Having a silent electric motor that has the torque and durability to pound through the toughest terrain to get me where I need to be, the Grunt really is a game-changer for the entire industry. Not to mention, it's so practical and so fun for everyday use. I'm looking forward to helping Volcon optimize new products for the needs of those who live life outdoors and on the move."

Dudley, founder of Nock On Archery, is one of the industry's most well-known and well-respected archery athletes, bowhunters, and coaches. His extensive resume includes competing professionally for over 20 years where he won both world and national medals while representing the United States Archery Team. Dudley is dedicated to growing the bowhunting and archery industry and is also a strategic adviser for several top manufacturers in the hunting and outdoor space. His extensive educational platforms for archery, bowhunting fitness and wild game cooking, have connected him with hundreds of thousands from around the world helping them become better archers, bowhunters, wild game connoisseurs, and passionate pursuers of the outdoors.

The Volcon Grunt, the brand's first two-wheeled, off-road motorcycle, is currently available for order and is shipping to customers now. For more information, please visit: https://www.volcon.com/grunt-explore.

About Volcon

Volcon Inc. is the first all-electric, powersports company producing high quality off-road vehicles. Based in Round Rock, Texas, Volcon joins many major electric vehicle manufacturers near Austin, Texas, an area that is poised to become the electric vehicle capital of the world.

Volcon was founded with the mission to enhance the outdoor experience while reducing the industry's environmental footprint so that adventurers and workers alike can enjoy the outdoors and preserve it for generations to come. Volcon produces all-electric, off-road vehicles that are designed to elevate the adventure experience and help people get things done at work and on the home front.

Volcon's first product, the innovative Grunt combines a fat tire physique with high-torque electric power and a near-silent drive train which started shipping in September of 2021. Future models include the Runt, which is a youth-sized version of the groundbreaking Grunt. The Stag and Beast will be Volcon's venture into the rapidly expanding world of UTVs and coming in future years as the company continues to expand.

For more information, please visit: www.volcon.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

