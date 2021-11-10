Breakthrough Skin Health Brand Introduces a New Concept in Skincare Dr.Age products address the skin's needs at a deeper level to deliver visible results

PARIS, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Healthy Skin Month, Dr.Age is pleased to introduce a new concept in skin health and skin youth.

Dr.Age has applied the practices of plastic surgery to address each area of the face with hyper-targeted products.

Dr.Age is the vision of a renowned plastic surgeon and innovator in medical aesthetics, Nikolaos Metaxotos, M.D, Ph.D, in collaboration with a collective of plastic surgeons and aesthetic dermatologists, skincare professionals, and beauty visionaries from around the globe.

According to Dr. Metaxotos, "My approach to medical aesthetics is to achieve maximum efficacy with minimum disruption of the natural functions of the skin. Every part of the face and body has different specificities and needs that cannot be addressed with single all-around products and treatments. Dr.Age aims to micro-manage all skin needs with the precision and efficacy of a plastic surgeon and to approach each goal individually."

The proprietary concept, 'The Rule of Thirds,' has been the foundation of the Dr.Age brand since the launch. The brand collaborates with international experts and visionary professionals from an array of health and beauty fields to provide targeted Dr.Age products to their clients. Dr. Angelika Kavouni, plastic surgeon and co-founder of Ion Kavouni London says, "The Dr.Age philosophy is based on the way plastic surgeons analyze your face. Every anatomical region of the face and body has different qualities and needs that must be addressed in a unique way."

The innovative Dr.Age skincare brand includes a select range of moisturizers, peels, masks, ampoules, serums and other signature products. The products are formulated with high efficacy results driven ingredients that include their Collagen and Elastin boosters, Crosslinked Hyaluronic Acid, 3D Lifting Peptide Bundles and 3D Microlift Biopolymer, and Skin Barrier Boosters.

The essential ingredients in each Dr.Age product were meticulously selected in collaboration with leading chemists, plastic surgeons and scientists for their potency, safety and unprecedented efficacy. All our products are paraben and GMO free and have not been tested on animals. Almost all of our products are vegan and do not include Parabens, Phtalates, Formaldehyde or palm oil that is not derived from sustainable sources. All Dr.Age packaging, both primary and secondary, is recyclable.

Key Dr.Age facial products include:

Microlift Face Cream – Highly concentrated cream developed to target multiple signs of aging and the underlying skin structures for a visible immediate lifting sensation. $145.40 Amazon US

Microlift Face Serum - Innovative formula designed to soften wrinkles and improve uneven skin tone for rapid, long-term results. $145.45 Amazon US

3D Contour Face Serum - Concentrated booster that targets skin firmness and loss of elasticity of the facial contour. $200.45 Amazon US

Hyaluronic Acid H20 Facial Spray - Multi-purpose facial spray that refreshes, hydrates, and treats the skin with hyaluronic acid. $82.49 Amazon US

For more information or to schedule an interview with Dr. Metaxotos, Media@doctor-age.com or visit @dr.age_official.

About Healthy Skin Month

Healthy Skin Month is a national initiative led by the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD). This National Healthy Skin Month, which takes place in November, the goal is to help achieve #YourHealthiestSkin.

About Dr.Age

Founded in 2020, Dr.Age is a breakthrough skin health and skin youth brand for the face that uses high-efficacy ingredients to develop products, services and protocols that truly work, with real results. Dr.Age was designed to micromanage the details of how you care for your skin and recommend precise solutions to address each of your concerns. Products have been tested through studies conducted by independent authorities. Our commitment to clean beauty means no compromises in terms of quality and efficacy. The brand's objective was not to simply avoid "bad" ingredients, but rather to achieve optimal efficacy from clean ingredients substantiated by clinical testing.

Dr.Age products and protocols can be found on Amazon and doctor-age.com.

About Nikolaos Metaxotos, MD, PhD

Dr. Nikolaos Metaxotos is a leading plastic surgeon, awarded with a PhD. Dr. Metaxotos is mainly interested in minimum intervention cosmetic procedures that enhance the ageing face. He is a member of the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), and founder of "SYMMETRIA" group of clinics that has received numerous awards, including "Best Clinic Award", "European Quality Award" and "Best Medical Practice Award". https://www.drmetaxotos.com

SOURCE Dr.Age