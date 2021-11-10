"REJECT and vote 'NO' to settlement," say Boy Scouts of America (BSA) sexual abuse Survivors who are sending a powerful message to the organization that failed to protect children.

Known Sex Offenders and Unscreened Adults Still Have Access to Children in Boy Scouts of America, Say Survivors of Sexual Abuse "REJECT and vote 'NO' to settlement," say Boy Scouts of America (BSA) sexual abuse Survivors who are sending a powerful message to the organization that failed to protect children.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Survivors of Boy Scouts of America sexual abuse want parents to know that the organization gives known offenders and unscreened adults access to children in its care.

In a letter to Congress, child abuse prevention expert and Boys Scouts of America whistle-blower Michael Johnson shared some of the Boy Scouts of America's most high-risk practices that result in ongoing sexual abuse, including:

Known sex offenders still volunteer in Boy Scouts of America and continue to have access to youth. This is because of a lack of accountability by chartering organizations, lack of access to chartering organizations' lists of known offenders, and religious beliefs in some chartering organizations that give accused sexual predators access to youth.

Unscreened adults can be in charge of kids on Boy Scouts of America overnight trips and serve as volunteers. Anyone can accompany Scouts on overnight trips without any screening as long as the trips are less than 72 hours. Reference checks, an interview, and a criminal background check are the best ways to determine if a volunteer is fit to be around children. Studies show that less than 10% of child predators are arrested throughout their lifetime and less than one in five who are arrested are prosecuted. Reference checks and interviews are vital for protection against child predators.

Boy Scouts of America is not doing everything it can to prevent youth-on-youth sexual abuse. It is known that more than 50% of the reported sexual abuse incidents in Boy Scouts of America are perpetrated by youth in the program because of a lack of adult supervision and vigilance on the part of Boy Scouts of America: no screening of youth, the large range of ages of youth at many events, and the lack of diligence to inform parents, youth, and leaders of the risk.

There is no expert in child and adolescent development or youth protection currently employed in the national Boy Scouts of America office to direct its child sexual abuse prevention efforts.

"In the opinion of BSA's own expert, no child is safe in Boy Scouts of America. The proof is in their actions."

"In the opinion of BSA's own expert, no child is safe in Boy Scouts of America," said John Humphrey, Chairman of the Official Tort Claimants' Committee (TCC) and Boy Scouts of America sexual abuse Survivor. "The proof is in their actions. This is why I am urging Boy Scouts of America sexual abuse Survivors to REJECT and vote ' NO ' on the Plan. The BSA oath says to help people at all times. This "Plan" won't force the Boy Scouts of America, Local Councils, and Chartered Organizations to protect children from sexual predators and it won't help the Survivors they failed to protect. It is a lowball offer and an insult to every Survivor. The 82,200 known Survivors deserve better. Some have been waiting over 50 years to see the Boy Scouts of America held responsible and better protect Scouts."

About The Official Tort Claimants' Committee. The Official Tort Claimants' Committee in the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy case, composed of sexual abuse Survivors, was appointed by the Office of the U.S. Trustee, which is an arm of the United States Department of Justice, to represent the interests of all Boy Scouts sexual abuse Survivors. The TCC opposes the proposed settlements with The Hartford Insurance Company, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and Boy Scouts Local Councils because the amounts are historically low. Why? Because the Boy Scouts, Local Councils, and Chartered Organizations are contributing a very small amount of cash and illiquid assets in exchange for a complete absolution from their responsibility to compensate 82,200 childhood sexual abuse Survivors. The Disclosure Statement, Plan, voting ballot, and other materials have been transmitted to Survivors, along with the TCC's recommendation to REJECT the Plan. The TCC conducts weekly Town Hall meetings every Thursday to educate Survivors and their counsel about the Plan and the proposed settlements. A schedule of future Town Hall meetings and prior Town Hall transcripts can be found at www.tccbsa.com.

More information on the restructuring can be found at www.tccbsa.com.

