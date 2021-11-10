SPOKEN GIANTS Signs Tom Segura, Tiffany Haddish, Jeff Foxworthy, Patton Oswalt, Bob Newhart, Jo Koy, Lisa Lampanelli, Christopher Titus, Roy Wood Jr., Paula Poundstone, & Others

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPOKEN GIANTS, the first royalty administration company for spoken word (comedy, podcasts, lectures/speeches), has signed Tom Segura, Tiffany Haddish, Jeff Foxworthy, Patton Oswalt, the legendary Bob Newhart, Jo Koy, Roy Wood Jr., Christopher Titus, Lisa Lampanelli, Paula Poundstone, Robert Dubac, Ian Bagg, John Hefron, Maz Jobrani, Alycia Cooper, and the estates of Tim Wilson and John Pinette.

Spoken Giants Logo (PRNewsfoto/Spoken Giants)

Just as songwriters deserve fair royalties, so do authors of comedy. As consumption grows online, membership is a must.

Representing a significant percentage of the comedy market, Spoken Giants ensures that their members are compensated by DSPs and digital platforms as the authors of their literary works. Historically, these underlying composition royalties have gone unpaid due to the sector's lack of representation. That changed in 2019 when Spoken Giants formed, led by former BMI executive Jim King (CEO of Spoken Giants) and Ryan Bitzer and Damion Greiman, founders of comedy-record label, 800 Pound Gorilla.

Jim King explains, "Headlines highlight paltry sums paid to songwriters but it is even worse for comedy authors. Just as songwriters deserve a fair share of royalties based on consumption, so do authors of spoken word. We are fortunate to represent comedy's most iconic estates, marquee names, and emerging talent, which affords us the collective bargaining power to track and pay previously unpaid royalties. During an unprecedented year without touring revenue, our work helped artists continue to create. Now, as online consumption continues to grow, membership is a 'must' for authors of comedy."

In addition to royalty tracking and transparent, quarterly pay-outs, Spoken Giants prioritizes advocacy and member services. Previously announced members include the estates of Bob Hope, Lucille Ball & Desi Arnaz, Don Rickles, and Ralphie Mae, as well as Gabriel Iglesias, Larry the Cable Guy, Elayne Boosler, Nephew Tommy, Mike Birbiglia, Lewis Black, Dan Cummins, Kathleen Madigan, Leanne Morgan, Theo Von, hundreds more, and tens of thousands of individual comedy works.

ABOUT SPOKEN GIANTS: Spoken Giants is a royalty administration company representing the creators of spoken word copyrights. With key partners Muserk, Inc and Exactuals, Spoken Giants is powered by rich industry data and an open, transparent approach to operations. Members retain all rights to their work and gain access to data, analytics, deep market knowledge, copyrights administration and repertoire management.

Media Contact:

Tiffany Shipp

tshipp@spokengiants.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spoken Giants