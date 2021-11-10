Trulieve Expands Patient Access to Medical Cannabis with Grand Opening of Inverness Dispensary

Company opens 108th dispensary in Florida; its first location in Inverness

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), the largest cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) in the United States, today announced the opening of a dispensary in Inverness, Florida. This dispensary joins the Company's 107 additional medical marijuana dispensaries across Florida, including those in nearby Ocala, Crystal River and Gainesville.

Trulieve invites the Inverness community to join the grand opening festivities, which will include music, complimentary breakfast from Panera, custom t-shirt screen printing with St. Petersburg-based Craft Tee, partner swag giveaways and all-day deals. All registered patients will be eligible for a 25% in-store discount at the new Inverness dispensary on opening day. All first-time Trulieve customers are eligible for a 50% new customer discount, both at Inverness and dispensaries across the state.

ANNOUNCING: Trulieve Inverness Grand Opening

WHERE: 950 W Main Street, Inverness FL 34450

WHEN: Thursday, November 11th, 2021, at 9:00am

As Florida's first, largest and leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve's employees are experts in cannabis products and the process of becoming a medical cannabis patient. From those interested in applying for a card to patients already familiar with Trulieve's wide array of products, Trulieve's team looks forward to welcoming Inverness-area patients to the new dispensary and serving patients at every end of the cannabis experience spectrum.

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products in a variety of delivery methods, including edibles, smokable flower, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup.

For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.com.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit Trulieve.com.

