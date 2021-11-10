The United States Air Force Academy Multi-Domain Lab is Fully Operational

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salient CRGT, now part of GovernmentCIO, has completed the design and delivery of the Multi-Domain Laboratory (MDL) for the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA). Salient CRGT teamed with PLEXSYS Interface Products, Inc. (PLEXSYS) to create a fully integrated Joint All-Domain Operations Centers (JADOC), Flight Bays, and remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) flight rooms. After years of work, the USAFA MDL is ready to provide USAFA cadets with an unprecedented opportunity to immerse themselves in their learning to prepare them to lead joint multi-domain operations across air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace. The lab officially opened its doors at a ribbon-cutting held on September 17, 2021.

The laboratory's primary focus is on experiential learning for cadet education. Each of the two JADOCs contain 24 operations center positions that allow cadets to better understand the intricacies of strategic and operational-level command and control in a highly contested environment. The two Flight Bays consists of six command and control (C2), electronic warfare (EW), intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) positions, as well as 12 Immersive Learning Devices/flight simulators and 3 RPA simulators. These simulators support ten different fighter and bomber aircraft, along with air battle management, EW, and ISR.

The new state-of-the-art lab allows cadets to segregate each suite to support a specific scenario or combine suites to support a complex system complete with fully integrated voice, data link, and chat capabilities to enhance cadets' understanding of time-sensitive decision-making processes. In future years, USAFA intends to further integrate the facility into a broader live/virtual/constructive environment. Through the integration of all the parts of this lab cadets are able to see the interconnectivity of their learning and our war fighting abilities to fulfil the Dean's mission of educating and inspiring warrior scholars.

"I'm proud of the work Team Salient CRGT has done on behalf of the United States Air Force Academy," said John Anderson, President of the GovernmentCIO National Security Sector. "Our nation faces numerous challenges in the 21st Century and preparing our future leaders to observe, orient, decide and act quickly, across multiple domains will be the decisive advantage our nation needs to prevail against a future adversary. This multi-domain laboratory will give our future leaders the leg up they need to prevail in a future fight."

About Salient CRGT (now part of GovernmentCIO)

Salient CRGT's diverse, hard-working team provides a wide range of technology and mission support services to U.S. federal government agencies. The company has earned the unwavering trust of our customers, who cite our deep expertise, exceptionally responsive approach, and high-value solutions for consistently ensuring their success. On August 19, 2021, GovernmentCIO, a leading provider of high-end technology and digital solutions to the federal health IT services market that is backed by Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, announced it has completed the acquisition of Salient CRGT from Bridge Growth Partners and Frontenac. Visit www.governmentcio.com for more information.

