APPHARVEST, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against AppHarvest, Inc. LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS NOVEMBER 23, 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against AppHarvest, Inc. ("AppHarvest" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APPH) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired AppHarvest securities between May 17, 2021 and August 10, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

If you have incurred losses in the shares of AppHarvest, Inc., you may, no later than November 23, 2021, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class.

On August 11, 2021, before the market opened, AppHarvest announced its second quarter financial results, reporting a $32.0 million net loss. The Company also lowered its full year sales guidance to a range of $7 million to $9 million, from a prior range of $20 million to $25 million. AppHarvest attributed the lower than expected results to "operational headwinds with the full ramp up to full production at the company's first CEA facility, including labor and productivity challenges related to the training and development of the new workforce and historically low market prices for tomatoes."





On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.46, or approximately 29%, to close at $8.51 per share on August 11, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

