ARO Fluid Intelligence Launches 3D CAD Configurator for Primary Valve Lines, Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions

CINCINNATI and BRYAN, Ohio, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ARO Fluid Intelligence, a leading manufacturer of fluid intelligence and fluid handling products, announces their new, interactive product configurator, built by CADENAS PARTsolutions. The tool reduces design time by providing immediate turnaround for customized product models of ARO's seventeen valve families.

ARO is known for their pneumatic diaphragm pumps and piston pumps for plant maintenance personnel and product development engineers. ARO's parent company, Ingersoll Rand, is a global leader in compressed air and gas systems and services.

The configurator, which services ARO's primary valve lines, shortens the turnaround time for process engineers designing products and receiving CAD files by enabling them to design and order products on their own time, online. They can search for, design, and order the exact products they need and receive immediate downloads.

"Previously, customers would go through the distributor or our customer service department, and it was a two to five-day turnaround to receive a product model," Harmony Johnson, Global Digital Marketing Manager at Ingersoll Rand, said "The configurator provides on-demand access to CAD models, so instead of going through multiple departments, customers can get what they need and return to their work immediately. It makes finding the right product much more efficient."

The new tool provides thousands of configurations for ARO's seventeen industrial valve families, which users can customize and preview online in 360 degrees. When ready, engineers can download models in 150 native formats.

"This online tool enables our customers to instantly find, configure and download the exact product they need," Johnson said. "It enables them to more accurately test the product within their design, ensuring it's right for their application. When they're finished, they can order the exact part number, confirming they have the right part the first time."

About ARO Fluid Intelligence

ARO is Fluid Intelligence and a leading worldwide manufacturer of fluid handling products that are expertly engineered to deliver performance and serviceability, enabling our customers to achieve the best total cost of ownership. With a 90-year legacy of premier product performance, ARO is a leading global manufacturer of fluid handling equipment.

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions is a leading provider of 3D part catalogs and product configuration solutions. Using 3D part catalogs with CAD download technology enables manufacturers to increase sales lead generation and ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products.

