Man vs Machine: Ice Cube Announces First Exclusive NFT Drop On November 17

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly nine months of collaboration, rapper, actor, entertainment mogul and BIG3 founder Ice Cube has today announced a partnership with fine and digital artist Trevor Jones and renowned NFT platform Nifty Gateway to produce a series of NFT's to be released on November 17th at 6:30 pm EST. The NFT's are four large-scale oil paintings and animated portraits inspired by Ice Cube's background and identity, paired with four newly written and recorded pieces of music, entitled Speak Up, Feel The Bite, Your Home Boys Hate You, and Superhero. The drop includes:

Four exclusive 1/1 digital NFT's plus physical paintings, available for auction from 6:30 pm EST on November 17 th until 6:00 pm EST on November 18 th

12 Gold Edition NFT's, three of each song, available for draw entry for 1 hour following the drop at $15,000 each

40 Silver Edition NFT's, ten of each song, available to draw entry for 1 hour following the drop at $5,000 each

100 Bronze Edition NFT's, 25 of each song, available to draw entry for 1 hour following the drop at $2,000 each

Open Editions, available solely to holders of Trevor's previous artwork on Nifty for five minutes following the drop at $1,400 each

"While people tried to rush me into the NFT space when they first exploded almost a year ago, I wanted to do something legitimate and create artwork I would be as proud of 20 years from now as I am about these pieces today," said Ice Cube. "My collaboration with Trevor has allowed each of us to expand on what we believe art can express in yet a new form that encompasses the best of what we each do. While I always hope my art resonates with people on an emotional level that moves them, regardless of its commercial success, Trevor and I have been able to create works with different layers that we are extremely proud of and artistically love."

"With Ice Cube's lyrics and powerful message combined with my tech infused portrait paintings, this work is incredibly topical and culturally significant," said Trevor Jones. "It's been an absolute honor joining forces with Ice Cube and the result is an insightful testament to what can be achieved through creative collaboration."

"Nifty Gateway is excited to host this project, which ties together Trevor's unique talent for blending physical and digital art with Ice Cube's tenacity and dedication to his craft," said Griffin Cock Foster, co-founder of Nifty Gateway. "They have created resonant works of art and have taken their time to build and launch something meaningful. This is a powerful moment for two icons and we are delighted to play a part."

The NFT's can be purchased via the Nifty Gateway platform using prepaid Ethereum, Fiat, and credit, debit, or wire via a Gemini account. Winners of each of the four portraits will also receive a 15-minute video call with both Ice Cube and Trevor Jones. All purchasers will be eligible to win four signed limited edition prints and two Bitcoin Angel open edition NFT's. Winners will be picked by Ice Cube following the completion of Man vs Machine.

Nifty Gateway was founded in 2018 with a very simple mission – to make Nifties accessible to everyone. Nifty teams up with top artists and brands to create collections of limited edition, high-quality Nifties, exclusively available on our platform.

ABOUT ICE CUBE:

Ice Cube is an award-winning musician, actor, director, producer and CEO and founder of the BIG3 professional 3-on-3 basketball league. After penning the most memorable lyrics on N.W.A's groundbreaking songs "Straight Outta Compton" and "Fuck Tha Police," Ice Cube left the group at the peak of its popularity to pursue one of the most successful careers in music history. As a solo recording artist, Ice Cube has sold more than 10 million albums while remaining one of rap's most respected and influential artists and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. Beyond music, Ice Cube has established himself as one of entertainment's most successful figures and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017. In the film arena, he's produced the Friday, Ride Along, Barbershop and Are we There Yet? franchises as well as the critically acclaimed NWA biopic, Straight Outta Compton. He is also an acclaimed writer (Friday, The Players Club, The Janky Promoters) and director (The Players Club) who is best known for his acting.

ABOUT NIFTY GATEWAY:

Nifty Gateway is the premier marketplace for buying and selling NFTs. Nifty Gateway works with some of the largest artists and brands in the world to put out curated collections of NFT artwork. Nifty has been on the forefront of working with artists in a variety of mediums, from digitally native artists like Pak, Beeple and Mad Dog Jones, to musicians like Grimes and Steve Aoki. Nifty Gateway is committed to making NFTs accessible to the masses, and to get one billion people collecting NFTs.

