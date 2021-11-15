Neptune Flood & Indium Announce New Partnership

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune Flood, the first AI-driven flood insurance company to provide faster, easier, and better flood insurance, has partnered with Indium, a national independent agency network. Indium agency partners will have access to an instant flood solution that provides greater and broader coverages than the traditional National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) under FEMA.

"We are thrilled to partner with Indium and their network of agents. Neptune Flood makes it fast and easy for agents to obtain flood insurance for their clients while also providing superior coverage to the traditional NFIP," said Jean-Luc Eckstein, Chief Customer Officer of Neptune. "Neptune is the preferred alternative to the NFIP, offering personal, commercial, and RCBAP."

Neptune offers coverage limits eight times the level of the NFIP and provides multiple additional coverage options like temporary living expense, unattached structures, pool repair & refill, replacement cost on contents, basement contents for homeowners, and business interruption cover to help businesses recover from a flood event.

"We are on a mission to enable our agency partners to thrive by giving them access to the most relevant markets and resources," said Chad Eddy, Chief Executive Officer of Indium. "Neptune Flood changes the game for obtaining flood insurance by saving time and making it easy for agents and their clients."

ABOUT NEPTUNE FLOOD:

Neptune Flood is the largest entirely digital flood insurance company in the United States and is the alternative to the NFIP. We were founded to change the way consumers and businesses think about and buy flood, and now, parametric earthquake insurance. Neptune uses AI-driven technology to make it fast and easy for consumers to buy, and agents to sell, insurance.

ABOUT INDIUM:

Indium (originally MarketSource Agency Network, LLC) was founded in 2005 by independent agents who collaborated and strategized for the purpose of helping independent agents stay independent. Today, everything Indium does is meant to challenge the established model of insurance, giving Indie Agents™ the edge they need to thrive, now and in the future. We do that by providing access to the most relevant markets, strategy, technology, and training. And, by weaponizing data we arm our partners with the most relevant strategic insights, analytics and benchmarks, making Indie Agents and the companies with whom we partner, winners. For more information, visit https://www.goindium.com.

