Customer-centricity is critical to digital business success according to a new report from Harvard Business Review Analytic Services in association with Quantum Metric

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Metric , the pioneer in Continuous Product Design (CPD), today debuted new research in association with Harvard Business Review Analytic Services. The report, "Aligning Your Entire Organization Around the Customer" uncovers why businesses must build their culture around the needs of their customers to meet the rapid expectations of digital experiences.

"In today's digital-first world, a company's web or mobile experience is as critical to customer success as the products or services they actually sell," said Mario Ciabarra, CEO of Quantum Metric. "Working with the top digital leaders, we've seen how a customer-centric culture can transform an organization and drive effective innovation at scale. Our report with Harvard Business Review Analytic Services further proves this and spotlights digital innovators who have fully invested in Continuous Product Design to build meaningful digital experiences."

The report features interviews with top digital leaders at HSBC, Virgin Voyages, Canadian Tire and Seera Group to capture first-hand examples of how Continuous Product Design minimizes organizational friction and helps leaders align their teams around customer needs. This is supported by findings from recent Harvard Business Review Analytic Services' surveys and research, that cite the need for a more customer-centric approach to digital design.

Key takeaways from the report include:

CPD empowers digital businesses to harness quantified empathy. Customers today are looking for a more human experience from digital brands. Digital leaders such as Michael Spiteri , global head of transformation and innovation for HSBC Life and Insurance Partnerships, find using customer insight to uncover common struggles in the digital experience creates long-term value and engagement.

Customer-centricity evolves product design away from feature-factories . CPD empowers organizations to make product decisions based on customer needs. Ronnie Varghese , vice president of digital product at Seera Group cites how CPD helped his organization evolve from building features for pipeline, to directly responding to customer struggles.

Technology isn't enough; culture is key. Harvard Business Review Analytic Services found 84% of executives cite culture as a key "pillar" of digital transformation. At Virgin Voyages, Mariana Fonseca , vice president for ecommerce, notes that minimizing friction starts by acknowledging the challenges in cross-team communication and a CPD platform can serve as the needed collaboration tool.

Digital transformation starts with leadership. To achieve a customer-centric culture, leadership needs to subscribe to the practices of CPD. John Koryl , president of CTC Digital at Canadian Tire says a digital strategy must be guided by an overarching corporate strategy addressing "What do you want to be for your customer?"

For more information and to access the full report visit: https://www.quantummetric.com/harvard-business-review-analytic-services-report/

About Quantum Metric

As the pioneer in Continuous Product Design, Quantum Metric helps organizations put customers at the heart of everything they do. The Quantum Metric platform empowers a customer-centric culture, using quantified empathy to align business and technical teams to effectively prioritize customers needs based on business impact. Today, Quantum Metric captures insights from 20 percent of the world's internet users, supporting nationally recognized brands in ecommerce and retail, travel, financial services and telecommunications. In January of 2021, Quantum Metric secured its place as the first tech unicorn of the year with an above $1 billion valuation and a $200 million Series B funding round. For more information about Quantum Metric, visit www.quantummetric.com

