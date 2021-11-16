Popmenu Partners with Giving Kitchen to Help Food Service Workers in Need Tech and Other Support Coming to Operations in Atlanta, Nashville and Other Markets

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Popmenu is excited to announce that it has become a corporate partner and key technology resource for Giving Kitchen, a celebrated nonprofit that is dedicated to helping food service workers in crisis. Popmenu is making a significant monetary donation to aid Giving Kitchen's efforts to bring financial assistance and a network of community resources to industry workers. In addition, Popmenu will provide technology expertise and support to the organization and its wide and fast-growing network of restaurants.

Both headquartered in Atlanta, Popmenu and Giving Kitchen will work together to expand the nonprofit's reach and philanthropic activities locally as well as in Nashville and other markets where Giving Kitchen is building its operations. Since its inception in 2013, Giving Kitchen has awarded over $5 million to food service workers facing illness, injuries, deaths of family members and housing disasters. Its programs help to cover cost of living expenses and, through its Stability Network, Giving Kitchen connects food service workers in crisis to resources that they may not have been aware of – from housing and utilities to health and wellness to employment and more.

"Giving Kitchen is an organization that is easy to fall in love with," said Brendan Sweeney, CEO and Co-founder of Popmenu. "Restaurant staff and other food service workers are among the hardest-working people on the planet. Popmenu wants to do our part to give back to them and help the industry be successful. Working with the amazing team at Giving Kitchen gives us the opportunity to do just that."

"We are excited to have Popmenu on board," said Jen Hidinger-Kendrick, Senior Director of Community Engagement and Co-founder of Giving Kitchen. "Their genuine passion for helping restaurants and extensive background in tech innovation will help to further our mission and open the door to new ways we can support the food service industry and its workers."

In addition to sponsoring Giving Kitchen's signature fundraising events such as Team Hidi and The Pinky Golf Outing, Popmenu plans to launch a free best practices series for restaurants in Atlanta, Nashville and other markets. The series will provide tech and marketing insights for online and on-premise operations to help restaurants grow their business and provide better earning opportunities for their workers. It will also serve as a vehicle to raise awareness of Giving Kitchen's mission and how to get involved.

About Giving Kitchen

Giving Kitchen (GK) is a nonprofit organization that provides emergency assistance to food service workers through financial support and a network of community resources. Their goal is to create a food service community where crisis is met with compassion and care. Since its inception, Giving Kitchen has served over 8,000 food service workers. For more about Giving Kitchen, visit givingkitchen.org and follow @givingkitchen on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Popmenu

Popmenu specializes in transformative online and on-premise technologies that help restaurants increase brand visibility, guest engagement, revenue and profitability. The company is a leading innovator in digital marketing and ordering technology that works with over 6,000 independent restaurants and hospitality groups. For more information about Popmenu, visit get.popmenu.com.

