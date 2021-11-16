Pure Financial Advisors Acquires Seattle-area RIA, Kaufman Kampe Advisors LLC

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Financial Advisors, LLC ("Pure Financial") and Kaufman Kampe Advisors LLC ("Kaufman Kampe") today announced an agreement under which Pure Financial will acquire the Seattle-area RIA. As part of this transaction, Lori Kaufman, CFP®, and Valerie Kampe, CFA®, will join Pure Financial, where they will continue serving their existing clients while also assisting in the expansion of the combined business' presence in the fast-growing Pacific Northwest region. The acquisition is the first for Pure Financial, which recently received an investment from private equity firm Lee Equity Partners and is also backed by Emigrant Partners.

"We've grown organically to $3.7 billion since our founding 13 years ago thanks to our education-based marketing and systematic financial planning, investment management, and client service offerings. Now we're really excited about opening our offering to select, like-minded firms, and we think Kaufman Kampe is the first of many to see our approach as differentiated from other buyers in the market," said Joe Anderson, President of Pure Financial. "Importantly, Lori and Valerie both bring a wealth of experience to our firm, and they share our planning-first mentality. I really couldn't imagine a better fit."

Based in Mercer Island, Washington and established in 2007, Kaufman Kampe manages more than $170MM in assets for clients throughout the Pacific Northwest. Founders Lori Kaufman and Valerie Kampe both have deep backgrounds in the world of institutional investing, and they've been able to utilize that experience to benefit individual investors by combining sophisticated planning and investment techniques with a high level of personal service.

"We spoke to numerous potential partners and ultimately felt that Pure Financial best embodies the culture, resourcing, and depth of expertise our clients expect," stated Ms. Kaufman. Ms. Kampe added, "Not only does Pure Financial share our planning- and client-first priorities, but their sophisticated platform positions us to grow together organically while preserving personalized service. We couldn't be more excited to solidify our legacy in the Pacific Northwest."

Based in Southern California, Pure Financial has expanded its footprint across five offices and serves more than 3,200 households while employing more than 30 client-facing professionals that hold the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®) designation. "One of the keys to our success is the tax planning that we do," said Alan Clopine, CEO of Pure Financial and himself a CPA. "We focus heavily on what clients can do to save money in taxes both now and in the future. It's one of the things that makes us an attractive partner for firms seeking to deliver a high-quality experience to clients, in addition to our robust marketing platform and growth engine."

Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close at the end of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Founded in 2007, Pure Financial Advisors, LLC is a registered investment advisor offering independent, fee-only financial planning, education, and investment advice to clients nationwide. Based in San Diego, CA, Pure Financial has offices throughout Southern California and as of September 30, 2021 manages over $3.7 billion in client assets.

Pure Financial has been named to many industry awards and rankings over the years including Inc. Magazine's Best Places to Work for 2021, Financial Times Top 300 RIAs in the US for 2014-2020, Top Registered RIA in the Nation 2020, RIA Channel's Top 100 Wealth Advisors in 2019, and Best Places to Work in San Diego list by San Diego Business Journal in 2020.

Lee Equity Partners is a New York-based private equity firm that partners with successful management teams to build companies with strong growth potential. Lee Equity targets equity investments of $50 million to $150 million in middle-market control buyouts and growth capital financings in companies with enterprise values of $100 million to $500 million that are located primarily in the United States. The firm invests in a range of industries where the team has deep relationships developed over decades, including business services, financial services, and healthcare services. Visit www.LeeEquity.com.

