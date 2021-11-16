Therap introduces new style courses for Therap modules that assist Therap Beginners, Intermediate Users and Advanced Users to complete daily HCBS and LTSS documentation using the Therap system with effectiveness and efficiency.

Therap Services offers Self-Paced Online Training Resources for its Users in Human Services Settings: Help and Support Site Training Courses, and Therap Academy Therap introduces new style courses for Therap modules that assist Therap Beginners, Intermediate Users and Advanced Users to complete daily HCBS and LTSS documentation using the Therap system with effectiveness and efficiency.

WATERBURY, Conn., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap believes when onsite training is limited due to social distancing, it is particularly crucial to provide online training to different levels of users in order to ensure that quality services are provided in an effective and efficient manner within the human services industry. For this reason, Therap had introduced new style self-paced courses for its users in 2021.

Therap's self-paced online Training Courses offer a combination of information, videos, audio clips, screenshots, GIFs, scenarios, and review questions/quizzes. These new courses are available to users on Therap's Help and Support Site . These courses offer step by step guidance to make a user more knowledgeable on any specific module as well as on state-specific guidelines. From this webpage, users of various levels can access All Courses which displays a list of courses on all Therap modules and are continuously being updated. The courses are continuously updated to include up-to-date changes in functions of modules, guidelines, and more. Therap also offers Fundamental Courses for New Users on this webpage.

Additionally, provider agencies who are interested in tracking staff's progress and performance in Therap's online training courses, can have a Super Admin or Training Manager from their agency request for a Therap Academy account. Therap Academy allows a Super Admin or Training Manager from an agency to create staff login accounts, assign courses, and monitor staff progress and quiz scores for Therap courses. Staff taking the courses are also awarded certificates if they meet all of the requirements for course completion. The Therap Academy Team designs self-paced, on-demand, new style training courses that cater to the specific needs of different agencies and users.

For more information on Therap Training Courses, visit

https://support.therapservices.net/training-courses/

For more information on Therap Academy, visit

https://support.therapservices.net/therap-academy/

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net .

View original content:

SOURCE Therap Services