Willow Valley Communities and Acts Retirement Services Announce Strategic Alliance

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acts Retirement Services (Acts) and Willow Valley Communities, two of the nation's largest not-for-profit senior living organizations, have entered into a strategic alliance. This relationship brings two of senior living's most respected organizations together in a mutually beneficial relationship and enhances the ability of both organizations to serve seniors and advance their shared missions.

"We are excited to join forces with Acts. Having two highly respected and successful organizations enter this strategic alliance speaks to our shared values, dedication to the persons we serve, and commitment to the future," said Willow Valley Communities Board Chair Jill Gilbert. "Being able to maintain the identity and operating autonomy of Willow Valley Communities was of paramount importance to our organization. Bringing Acts in to support our existing management and operations leverages the scale and shared expertise important to both organizations."

"Aligning with Willow Valley Communities is a proud moment for Acts. Willow Valley is clearly one of the finest senior living providers in the nation," said Acts Board Chair Dr. John Esterhai. "Our organizations coming together in this strategic alliance provides a platform for future success and our ability to serve seniors. With so much already in common, this alliance simply makes both organizations stronger."

The Strategic Alliance will provide for mutual representation on each organization's board of directors, with Acts serving as sole corporate sponsor and manager for Willow Valley Communities. Willow Valley Living Chief Executive Officer John Swanson will step aside from management oversight to focus entirely on future development of Willow Valley Communities property. All other current Willow Valley Communities leadership will remain in place and have access to additional resources and scale through the alliance with Acts. Willow Valley Communities and Acts will work together to continue the exciting upward trajectory of both organizations.

About Willow Valley Communities

Headquartered in Lancaster, PA, Willow Valley Communities has been serving seniors from across the nation since 1984. Its network of 3 campuses in Lancaster County, PA serve more than 2,500 residents. For more information, please visit: WillowValleyCommunities.org

About Acts Retirement Services and Acts Retirement-Life Communities

Headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, Acts Retirement Services is the sole corporate member of Acts Retirement-Life Communities, Inc. and has been serving seniors since 1972. Its network of 26 campuses in 9 states serves more than 10,000 residents. For more information, please visit: ActsRetirement.org.

Media contact:

Michael Smith

msmith@actslife.org

View original content:

SOURCE Acts Retirement-Life Communities