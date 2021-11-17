The American Waterways Operators Applauds Passage of Landmark Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Waterways Operators applauds the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, H.R. 3684, signed into law by President Joe Biden earlier this week. The bill contains $17 billion for ports and waterways, including $2.5 billion of 100% federal funding for inland waterways construction and major rehabilitation projects, $4 billion for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers operations and maintenance, and an increase in funding for the Port Infrastructure Development Program from $230 million in FY21 to $455 million a year for the next five years. The law also formally establishes the Made in America Office, which works to ensure that federal procurement processes support American workers and businesses and maintain the integrity of the Jones Act.

American Waterways Operators Logo (PRNewsFoto/American Waterways Operators)

The American Waterways Operators applauds the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, H.R. 3684.

"This legislation demonstrates the bipartisan support for modernizing our nation's infrastructure and will provide critical funding to keep America's vital waterborne commerce moving," said AWO President & CEO Jennifer Carpenter. "The tugboat, towboat and barge industry is essential to our nation's economy and security, and has played a key role in helping the United States navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and recent global supply chain disruptions. This funding for ports and waterways infrastructure will ensure that our industry can continue to move cargo safely and efficiently, and we look forward to working alongside the Administration and Congress to ensure its smooth implementation."

About the American Waterways Operators

The American Waterways Operators is the tugboat, towboat and barge industry's advocate, resource and united voice for safe, sustainable and efficient transportation on America's waterways, oceans and coasts. Industry vessels move more than 665 million tons of America's commerce each year on the U.S. inland and intracoastal waterways, the Atlantic, Pacific and Gulf Coasts and the Great Lakes.

For more information about the importance of waterway transportation, please contact AWO at (703) 841-9300 or visit AWO's website at www.americanwaterways.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Waterways Operators