Bringing Hope and Awareness to Those Affected by Traumatic Brain Injuries How to Improve Brain Health at Any Age

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of lying to himself and insisting he felt fine, former MMA fighter, boxer, and Ivy League football player Mark Tullius had to face the fact that his time on the field and in the cage had caused potentially irreparable damage inside his skull.

Tired of throwing in the towel when things get difficult, Tullius committed to make his recovery an adventure in health, happiness, and self-discovery. And now he's sharing his journey, research, and joy with his latest book, TBI or CTE: What the Hell is Wrong with Me? The book is a powerful balance of scientific fact and personal triumph, and a testament to the strength of the human spirit.

"I began writing this book for fighters and football players before realizing how many people are affected by TBIs. And regardless of why someone has poor brain health, there are so many ways to improve it and deal with negative symptoms." Mark Tullius

"It provides a road map of experience that is unparalleled in health literature, offering both thought-provoking assessments and hope to all ages who either participate in sports or are recovering from head injury. It should be in any health collection, as well as in libraries strong in memoirs containing deep psychological self-assessments." - D. Donovan, Senior Reviewer, Midwest Book Review

Tullius is the author of a dozen fiction books which span horror, sci-fi, and suspense, and includes the Try Not to Die interactive series. His other nonfiction - Unlocking the Cage: Exploring the Motivations of MMA Fighters – is the largest study of MMA fighters. Tullius interviewed 340 fighters at 100 MMA gyms to help him discover why he had attempted a career in combat sports.

TBI or CTE: What the Hell is Wrong with Me? (Vincere Press)

ISBN: 978-1938475658 (hardback) $19.99

ISBN: 978-1938475665 (eBook) $3.99

Publication date: November 16, 2021 (English and German versions)

150 pages

