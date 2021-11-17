Sara Lee® Bread Delights Fans with $10K Giveaway in Honor of NEW Delightful® Soft & Smooth® Wheat Bread Iconic brand will look to make the holiday season a 'delight' with their Surprise and Delight(ful) sweepstakes

HORSHAM, Pa., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To make the upcoming holiday season a little more Delightful, Sara Lee® Bread is celebrating the launch of its new Sara Lee Delightful® variety – Soft & Smooth® Wheat Bread – with a nationwide sweepstakes. The Surprise and Delight(ful) sweepstakes will land one lucky fan a grand prize of $10,000 and a year's worth of Sara Lee Delightful® breads to kick off the holiday season and New Year!

Sara Lee® Bread Launches NEW Delightful® Soft & Smooth® Wheat Bread

Perfect for calorie-conscious consumers looking for a nutritious and delicious bread, Soft & Smooth Wheat Bread is made with real whole grains and no added sugar. Even better, this all-new variety is high in fiber and 45 calories per slice (serving size two slices, 90 calories). Ideal for sandwiches or a keto-friendly breakfast, Soft & Smooth Wheat Bread is the perfect option for fans' favorite recipes. The new portfolio addition is available in a 20oz, 26-slice loaf at grocery stores nationwide with a suggested retail price of $3.99.

From November 17 to December 6, Sara Lee Delightful® fans can head to the bio section of the Sara Lee® Bread Instagram account to enter the Surprise and Delight(ful) sweepstakes for a chance to win the $10,000 grand prize PLUS a year's supply of Sara Lee Delightful® breads. From help with holiday shopping to hosting a scrumptious feast or indulging in a festive experience, the lucky grand prize winner can use the prize to add delight to their holiday season and New Year!

"Health and nutrition continue to influence consumers' shopping habits and food preferences; many opting for no sugar added choices made with real ingredients to support their overall healthy lifestyle goals," said Jinder Bhogal, Brand Manager at Sara Lee Bread. "We are thrilled to expand our portfolio of Delightful® breads and provide fans with flavorful options that are both healthy and delicious. With our Delightful® portfolio, consumers can still enjoy their lunchtime and breakfast favorites, by starting with a healthy bread."

Sara Lee® Delightful® Bread is available in the bread aisle of grocery stores and major food retailers nationwide with Delightful® White Made with Whole Grain Bread, Delightful® Healthy Multigrain and Delightful® Honey Whole Wheat in a 20 oz., 26-slice loaf, and Delightful® White Made with Whole Grain in a 15 oz., 20-slice loaf. Each loaf is full of nutritional benefits such as being low fat, a good source of fiber and a cholesterol free food. Sara Lee® Delightful® serves as an ideal calorie-friendly bread so consumers can continue enjoying their favorite recipes and meals without the guilt. Each variety is made without artificial flavors, colors, high-fructose corn syrup and has 0 grams of trans fat. For more information, visit: SaraLeeBread.com

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness, and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano™, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs. Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

(PRNewsfoto/Bimbo Bakeries USA)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bimbo Bakeries USA