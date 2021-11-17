Seabrook Island, SC Club Members Demand Change to Vaccine Mandate

SEABROOK ISLAND, S.C., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of Seabrook Island Club members were denied access to their private club's restaurant November 3 with the management citing club policies requiring members be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID – 19 test. They have formed 'The Patriots of Seabrook Island' and have launched a website to disagree with this policy.

Not Anti Vaccine - Pro Freedom

"We are not Anti-vaccine, not at all. Many of us are fully vaccinated. We are pro-Freedom," stated the group's founder Barrie Glenn. "The club has no right to disallow anyone's participation based on vaccine status. They are violating our civil rights, discriminating based on federally protected personal medical choices." she added.

HOA Forces Purchase - Refuses Access

"This is a unique situation," Ms. Glenn continued. "Every homeowner has a mandate to join the club for 7 years, per HOA covenant - we have already paid for what we are not allowed to use. Add to that, the policies they enforce on us members are more stringent than any others in the state. "

HOA Retaliates – Candor in Question

"Even worse, they have recently retaliated against our freedom movement, and now we are no longer allowed to dine at all – even outside," Ms. Glenn also stated. "Is it really about health? Or is it about power and discrimination?"

Website Touted

Ms. Glenn invites anyone to visit the website at www.PatriotsofSeabrookIsland.com to join the group or get additional information. Long-time local Civil Rights Attorney Teresa Zachry Hill (https://hilllawfirm.attorney/), known as "A Powerful Voice for Positive Change" represents the organization.

