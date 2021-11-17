Smile Doctors Welcomes 14 New Practices in Seven States in Q3 National network of orthodontists is one of the first OSOs to enter North Carolina

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile Doctors, the largest ortho-focused dental support organization (OSO) in the U.S., today announced its affiliation with 14 new practices in Q3 2021. Smile Doctors will support new teams that serve patients across Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina and Texas.

(PRNewsfoto/Smile Doctors, LLC)

The company is one of the first OSOs to enter North Carolina, with plans to add more practices to its roster in Q4. With its four groups in the Tar Heel state, Smile Doctors brings the total number of states served to 25.

"Our focus this year has been to find more ways to bring accessible and quality orthodontic care to more patients across the U.S. and to create new partnerships with thriving practices. There is no doubt we have accomplished that," said J. Hedrick, CEO of Smile Doctors. "As one of the first OSOs to successfully be approved to operate in North Carolina, we are very proud of our team that is responsible for ensuring we comply with the stringent requirements. We look forward to continuing to grow the Smile Doctors family in new markets."

Since January of this year, Smile Doctors has partnered with 27 orthodontic practices and has surpassed its 2020 total of 18 new affiliated practices. This effort expanded Smile Doctors' presence with 48 new locations and added four new states to its national footprint.

"We know joining a reputable organization like Smile Doctors allows us to focus on delivering the highest standard of care to our patients. It also helps make our business more efficient over time," said Dr. Ana Benedetti of Benedetti Orthodontics, which joined Smile Doctors network in September of 2021. "With simplified administrative and business functions, our team can focus on what we do best, providing patients with the greatest experience possible."

The 14 new practices include:

Benedetti Orthodontics, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Gallagher Orthodontics, Maryland (four locations)

Krieger Orthodontics, Lewisville, Texas

Lakeshore Orthodontics, Michigan (four locations)

Lineberger Orthodontics, North Carolina (three locations)

Meister Orthodontics, St. Paul, Minn.

Petrover Orthodontics, Florida (two locations)

Pop Braces, Roswell, Ga.

Robinson Orthodontics, North Carolina (two locations)

Ross Orthodontics, Greenville, N.C.

Sellers Orthodontics, Charlotte, N.C.

Serenity Orthodontics, Braselton, Ga.

Shaw Orthodontics, Texas (two locations)

Sletten & Brettin Orthodontics, Stillwater, Minn.

Private practices that become part of the Smile Doctors OSO family benefit from economies of scale, gaining access to operational and financial tools that make their practices more efficient and improve the bottom line.

About Smile Doctors, LLC

Smile Doctors, LLC, is the largest ortho-focused dental support organization (OSO) in the U.S. The company has the fastest-growing network of award-winning orthodontists. With convenient locations in more than 25 states, Smile Doctors has a rich history of developing and growing affiliated practices by providing tools and technology that allow their orthodontists to focus entirely on patient care. Smile Doctors orthodontists are proud members of the American Association of Orthodontists and American Dental Association, an Invisalign® Elite Provider, and host for the Lecture Center for Orthodontic Excellence. Smile Doctors' mission is to create confident smiles that inspire the best in their patients, each other, and the communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.smiledoctors.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Smile Doctors