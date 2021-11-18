AmCap Gives Back Day: Good for the Soul, Good for Our Communities, and Good for Business

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For AmCap Home Loans, giving back has been a cornerstone of the company's mission since the early days of its current ownership back in 2007. As a mortgage company, AmCap believes part of owning a home or business means investing back into the community. Their mission is to promote positive community change through charitable giving at the national, state, and local level. Over the years, as the company has grown, so too have its efforts to engage employees in the meaningful work of giving back to the communities in which they work and live.

CEO Garrett Clayton & President Mike Johnson volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House, Houston TX

In 2020, with the company now boasting 1,100 employees in offices spanning the country, AmCap recognized an unprecedented opportunity to positively impact communities across the nation and organized its first annual Gives Back Day. To be held the second Thursday of July each year, Gives Back Day is an intentional day of giving designed to empower the entire company, its employees, and its partners to get involved and, well, give back.

This year, AmCap showed up and showed out for their annual Gives Back Day on July 8th! Impacting dozens of communities nationwide, team members got active with over 60 non-profit organizations. Together, they provided more than 29,000 pounds of food for the hungry and filled 400 backpacks with school supplies for children in need. They saved 153 lives through blood donations, built three homes and an animal shelter, collected thousands of pounds of essential goods for charities across the country, and so much more.

CEO Garrett Clayton remarked on the tremendous impact the company was able to make on this single day of service. "I can't thank our team enough for being the 'helpers' out in the world on July 8th. Giving back brings me so much joy, and I feel so proud that our organization makes it a high priority all throughout the year."

With its year-round culture of giving and its newly founded Gives Back Day, AmCap Home Loans has tapped into something that is becoming more and more vital to employee satisfaction and retention for all businesses in all industries—providing a sense of purpose.

According to a study from Deloitte, millennial employees especially want to work for companies who make a difference, with 80% of millennials surveyed stating they "would be more motivated and committed at work if they felt their employer made a positive impact on society." In another survey by Fidelity Investments, 66% of the 1,200 individuals surveyed, and 75% of the millennials surveyed, reported that it's important to them that companies be philanthropically involved and support an array of causes.

In addition to attracting employees whose values align with charitable giving, organizing philanthropic outreach helps create a positive work culture by providing opportunities for teambuilding and increasing management-employee interactions.

Another aspect of employee satisfaction that AmCap has tapped into with its Gives Back Day is empowering individual branches and team members to decide how they will participate. For instance, members of the Phoenix, Arizona team volunteered to pass out bottled water during spells of 100-degree heat, while the Cookeville, Tennessee branch opted to host a donation drive benefiting foster children to honor a teammate who has their own foster children at home.

The benefits of allowing team members a say in how they give back are numerous. For companies like AmCap with branches across the nation, the type of charity that will have the greatest impact will vary. For AmCap, in Phoenix it was handing out water, while in Miami it was providing goods to the homeless, and in Alexandria, LA it was donating supplies to a women's shelter.

People will feel more motivated to get involved when it is for a cause they believe in and that they feel will make the greatest positive impact. And again, these benefits extend to aspects of business as well. In fact, one study reported a 13% increase in productivity among workers who were consulted on the company's philanthropy programs.

The data is clear: dedicating time and resources to community involvement is good for business. It inspires faith in leadership, builds relationships within the company, and increases employee motivation, engagement, and productivity. When it comes to building a company culture of giving back, it's a win all the way around—just ask AmCap Home Loans. The company is already looking ahead to next year's Gives Back Day, which will be held on July 14, 2022.

"AmCap whole heartedly values the importance of giving back," says Director of Corporate Giving, Cassie Croft, "which is why they hired me, a licensed social worker, to solely focus on their philanthropic footprint. They are ahead of the corporate curve with developing a deep-rooted culture of giving and I couldn't be prouder of being a part of their mission."

To learn more about Gives Back Day 2021, visit https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=394775915562223.

