American Century Investments And Nomura Launch Active ETF For High Yield Bonds

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global investment managers American Century Investments and Nomura Asset Management announced the launch of a new exchange traded fund (ETF): American Century Select High Yield (AHYB). The new transparent active ETF will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE Arca, Inc.).

The new ETF will be subadvised by Nomura Corporate Research and Asset Management (NCRAM) and will have the same investment philosophy as the seven-year old American Century High-Income mutual fund, while focusing on BB and B rated high yield bonds. AHYB seeks to provide high current income and offers an opportunity to access a high yield strategy with strong potential risk-adjusted returns. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.45 percent and will disclose its holdings daily.

"In the current environment where investors are looking for robust yield, we are excited to now offer our high yield product as an ETF with our strategic partners at Nomura," said Ed Rosenberg, head of ETFs for the firm. "We feel this is a way we can continue striving to meet client demand for high income in this low yield environment."

The ETF will be managed by an experienced investment team led by NCRAM Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer David Crall. Crall joined NCRAM in 1992. "We are thrilled to provide another fixed income solution to help meet client demand," said Crall. "This product will give us an opportunity to invest in relatively higher credit quality high yield bonds where the team believes there tend to be fewer defaults, lower volatility, and improved liquidity."

The fund will be managed by NCRAM Portfolio Managers Amy Yu Chang, Stephen Kotsen, Derek Leung and American Century Portfolio Manager Rene Casis. Chang joined NCRAM in 1999 and has been a portfolio manager since 2007. Kotsen joined NCRAM in 1998 and has been a portfolio manager since 2000. Leung joined the firm in 1998 and been a portfolio manager since 2019. Casis joined American Century in 2018 and began in the investment industry in 1999.

American Century has been one of the fastest-growing new entrants into the ETF space, according to Rosenberg. "In fact, in the last three years American Century Investments (American Century and Avantis Investors) have launched 28 ETFs. Our initial offerings were American Century STOXX® U.S. Quality Value (VALQ), American Century Diversified Corporate Bond (KORP), and American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT)," he said. (STOXX is a registered trademark of STOXX, Ltd.)

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting research that can improve human health and save lives. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,400 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in New York; London; Hong Kong; Frankfurt; Sydney; Los Angeles; Mountain View, Calif.; and Kansas City, Mo. Jonathan S. Thomas is president and chief executive officer, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40 percent of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, non-profit basic biomedical research organization. The Institute owns more than 40 percent of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of $1.7 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit americancentury.com.

Nomura Asset Management is a leading global investment manager. Headquartered in Tokyo, Nomura Asset Management has additional investment offices throughout the world including London, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Taipei, Frankfurt and New York. With a global workforce of over 1,400 employees, Nomura Asset Management provides its clients with a wide range of innovative investment strategies including global, regional and single country equities, high yield bonds, alternative investments and global fixed income strategies.

Nomura Corporate Research and Asset Management Inc. (NCRAM) has been Nomura's below-investment-grade credit boutique since its founding in 1991. NCRAM specializes in managing US and global high yield bond strategies and has applied its time-tested investment philosophy to high yield investing for more than 30 years.

