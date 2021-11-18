Auto/Mate Announces Vision Dealer Solutions as Preferred F&I Provider Strategic Partnership to Provide Dealers an Improved F&I Platform for an Engaging, Intuitive Customer Experience

WESTLAKE, Texas, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto/Mate, LLC, a subsidiary of DealerSocket, LLC, and member of the Solera Group of companies, today announced Vision Dealer Solutions as its preferred Finance and Insurance (F&I) provider. This strategic partnership allows Auto/Mate to deliver higher value to dealerships in terms of more modern, engaging, and intuitive F&I presentations that build trust and transparency with car buyers.

"Together with Vision Dealer Solutions, Auto/Mate is delivering a more engaging sales experience equipped with the remote tools designed to provide car buyers the convenience, flexibility, and modernization they've come to expect," said Rebecca McGraw, VP of Product for North American Retail Solutions, Solera.

Auto/Mate now offers an improved F&I solution that creates meaningful relationships between sales teams and their clients - helping build the process and experience they want - whether car buyers are purchasing their vehicle at the dealership or from the comfort of their homes.

Vision Dealer Solutions' platform includes a traditional customizable F&I menu (VisionMenu), mobile presentations (VisionTouch), digital signature capture (vSignature), and more than 35 F&I reports used to evaluate and improve upon F&I performance (VisionReport).

"We are pleased to partner with DealerSocket to bring an extraordinary customer experience to our mutual customers. Our tight integration with the Auto/Mate DMS allows users to seamlessly transition to their F&I Menu and signing experience," said Ron Martin, President, Vision Dealer Solutions.

VisionTouch Sales, Customer, and Finance modes, with Remote F&I and vSignature lead customers through the entire F&I buying process no matter where they are. Using Remote F&I and vSignature, customers can eSign any form digitally on a tablet, or remotely on their smart device.

About DealerSocket

DealerSocket serves over 9,000 automotive dealerships with best-in-class solutions for customer relationship management, digital retailing/marketing, websites, inventory management and analytics solutions, as well as leading enterprise-level dealership management systems. DealerSocket solutions transform the automotive experience with innovations and unparalleled, award-winning customer service. For more information, visit www.dealersocket.com.

About Vision Dealer Solutions

Vision Dealer Solutions provides companies, dealers, and agents with technologically advanced tools to expedite customer service, create meaningful and profitable relationships, and shape the Finance & Insurance (F&I) industry. Vision Dealer Solutions products allow finance managers to quickly complete a deal using cutting-edge rating and contracting features and easy-to-use electronic sales tools. Products also help dealers simplify the selling process and increase profitability with eSign, secure document storage, and customizable progress tracking. Discover more about Vision Dealer Solutions at visiondealersolutions.com.

