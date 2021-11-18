FERMWORX Announces Rebranding Completion and Major Expansion in the United States

COLUMBUS, Ga., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FERMWORX, LLC, a specialty fermentation company that produces high-quality biopolymers and bio-based fermentation products in the United States, today announced it has completed a corporate rebranding process and a new website, www.fermworx.com. FERMWORX is positioning itself to be a leading provider of fermentation products to partners in biotech, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, food, chemical and oil & gas.

US Specialty and Precision Fermentation Capacity Set to Increase for Key Markets

Eight years ago, the Company was founded as High Performance Products Engineering (HPPE). With investment from Goradia Capital (www.goradiacapital.com), a new management team of industry experts and the ability to expand capacity over 20-fold in the next eighteen to twenty-four months, FERMWORX will be a premier destination for a select group of partners looking for scale and onshoring to the US, as well as manufacturing its own products.

"The framework of talent, capacity and experience is in place here at a critical time to fill the vacuum to produce high quality products in a sustainable, reliable and flexible way," stated Jon Getzinger, CEO of FERMWORX. "With the tremendous innovation occurring around small molecules as well as the cry for more specialty and precision fermentation-based products produced here rather than abroad, we are uniquely poised to quickly increase our capacity to meet the demands of the market."

According to the Good Food Institute (GFI), "Investment in fermentation technology skyrocketed in 2020. Fermentation companies raised $587 million, a greater than twofold increase from 2019 that represents 57 percent of all-time sector funding." A common theme for these companies is a lack of capacity to meet demand. This is true across virtually all of the categories that FERMWORX serves and the trend is accelerating. "More than 80 percent of the companies devoted to fermentation-enabled alternative proteins fermentation applications have formed in just the past five years," according to GFI.

"After 38 years in the fermentation world with most of those running Merck's fermentation assets, it's great to see a US based company like FERMWORX doubling down and growing capacity here in the US," said Jeff Haney, Chief Operating Officer. "Specialty fermentation is taking off and I'm proud to help prepare our team to accelerate to the next phase of our growth."

"We are excited to be investing and partnering with FERMWORX as the company embarks on its quest to become a leading fermentation products company," said Dr. Shri Iyer, Managing Director of Goradia Capital, a private equity firm (Houston, TX) with a decades-long history of creating and managing successful companies in the materials sector. "We are confident that our strong and experienced management team will successfully execute its strategy to bring significant fermentation capacity online to make products that serve multiple industries."

Based in Columbus, GA, FERMWORX produces the next generation of high-performance biopolymer-based and bio-based fermentation products and offers product development and toll manufacturing services to select partners with a commitment to renewable and sustainable practices.

