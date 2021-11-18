medical leverage, a communications company Donates More Than 20 Hours of Community Service to Habitat for Humanity of Wake County

CARY, N.C., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its 20th birthday celebration this year, medical leverage, a communications company, gifted more than 20 hours of service to Habitat for Humanity of Wake County on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Eight medical leverage team members worked from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. building homes in the Maybrook Townhomes neighborhood of Raleigh, North Carolina, more than doubling medical leverage's 20 hour service goal.

Reflecting on how best to celebrate 20 years in business, founder and president of medical leverage, Dave Oury, says, "I believe we all have a responsibility to serve the community we live and work in every day, so we really wanted to give back to our community to celebrate 20 years of improving life through communications for our clients. We are proud to partner with Habitat for Humanity to fulfill its mission to bring people together to build affordable homes, communities, and hope."

ABOUT - medical leverage is a medical communications company that provides full-service solutions to pharmaceutical, biotech, biopharmaceutical, medical device, and medical diagnostic companies. We elevate healthcare communications through education by partnering strategically with life science companies and providers.

For 20 years, we have had the distinct honor of working with marketing, medical affairs, sales training, and market access teams within US and international companies. We know that behind every program there is a product and behind every healthcare professional there is a patient. We focus on our clients, so they can focus on healthcare professionals and, ultimately, their patients.

