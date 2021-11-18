Voyager Makes an Investment in Particle, a New Way to Own, Collect, and Experience Fine Art through NFTs

TSX: VOYG

OTCQX: VYGVF

Borse Frankfurt: UCD2

Particle makes fine art ownership accessible and inclusive, in line with Voyager's strategy to make crypto easy and accessible

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), one of the fastest-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, today announced participation in the $15 million seed funding round in Particle.

Powered by the Avalanche blockchain, Particle is building a platform that enables anyone to own some of the world's greatest masterpieces by collectively participating in the art market. Founders include Loïc Gouzer, former chairman of Christie's Post-War and Contemporary Art, Shingo Lavine and Adam Lavine, co-founders of Ethos.io, Philip Eytan, co-founder and chairman of Voyager, and Oscar Salazar, founding CTO and Chief Architect of Uber and advisor to Voyager.

"Voyager's respect for and working relationships with the founders of Particle make it an ideal fit for our first venture into the Non Fungible Token ("NFT") market," said Stephen Ehrlich, CEO and co-founder of Voyager. Ehrlich added, "Voyager plans to deliver unique access to NFTs and more to our customer base as part of our product roadmap, all with the goal of providing a wide range of NFTs to our over 2.7 million users. Voyager Loyalty Program ("VLP") members will have first access to purchase the highly-anticipated, debut NFT collection from Particle."

Particle divides each piece of art into 10,000 unique NFTs or "Particles," each with its own title deed stored on the Blockchain. Once a buyer purchases a Particle, they receive a digital certificate, or collector's card, representing its owner's specific ownership in the artwork. Purchasers then have the right to buy and sell their Particles on secondary markets, trade, or transfer them to anyone they wish. Particle purchasers will also have the opportunity to view the artwork whenever and wherever it is displayed and enjoy the right to call the artwork partly theirs.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSX: VOYG; OTCQX: VYGVF; FRA: UCD2) is a fast-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platform in the United States founded in 2018 to bring choice, transparency, and cost efficiency to the marketplace. Voyager offers a secure way to trade over 65 different crypto assets using its easy-to-use mobile application, and earn rewards up to 12 percent annually on more than 30 cryptocurrencies. Through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, Voyager provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants around the globe. To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com .

Press Contacts

Voyager Digital, Ltd.

Michael Legg

Chief Communications Officer

(212) 547-8807

mlegg@investvoyager.com



Voyager Public Relations Team

pr@investvoyager.com

