Conagra Brands Issues Voluntary Recall Of Certain Birds Eye Broccoli Tots® Due To Potential Presence Of Small Rocks And Metal Fragments In Product

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is voluntarily recalling Birds Eye Broccoli Tots in 12 ounce packages with specific best buy dates due to the potential presence of small rocks and metal fragments in the product. Conagra Brands was made aware of this issue through calls from consumers.
The impacted products are identified below. Conagra Brands will work with retail customers to ensure that the recalled products are removed from store shelves.
Item Description
Case UPC
Item UPC
Batch/Lot Code
Best By Date
BE BROC TOTS 10/12Z
20-0-14500-00125-6
00-0-14500-00125-2
4715105620
AUG-19-2022 and AUG-25-2022
BE BROC TOTS 10/12Z
20-0-14500-00125-6
00-0-14500-00125-2
4715104220
AUG-11-2022 and AUG-12-2022
BE BROC TOTS 10/12Z
20-0-14500-00125-6
00-0-14500-00125-2
4715113720
NOV-17-2022
BE BROC TOTS 10/12Z
20-0-14500-00125-6
00-0-14500-00125-2
4715113020
NOV-10-2022
No other Birds Eye products are impacted by this issue.
Conagra has received two reports to date of injury (dental damage) associated with the recalled product. Consumers who have purchased this product are advised to dispose of it. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers can reach Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 1-800-921-7404 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. CST Monday through Friday, or at consumer.care@conagra.com.
For more information, please contact:
MEDIA: Dan Hare
312-549-5355
Daniel.hare@conagra.com
