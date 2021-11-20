If you used the Zoom Meetings Application between March 30, 2016 and July 30, 2021, you could be entitled to benefits, including a cash payment, under a class action settlement

A Settlement has been preliminarily approved by the court in a case involving Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ("Zoom"), relating to allegations brought by a number of individual Zoom users who sued on behalf of themselves and those with similar claims regarding the privacy and security of the Zoom Meetings Application ("App"). By entering the settlement, Zoom has not admitted liability; instead, both sides have agreed to resolve the dispute to avoid further litigation risk and expense. The court has not decided who is right.

Who is Included in the Settlement? Persons in the United States who registered, used, opened, or downloaded the Zoom Meetings App, other than through an Enterprise-Level Account or Zoom for Government Account, between March 30, 2016 and July 30, 2021. The Settlement Class also excludes Zoom and its officers and directors, as well as the Judge or Magistrate Judge to whom the Action is assigned, and any member of those Judges' staffs or immediate family members

What Relief Does the Settlement Provide? An $85 million Settlement Fund will be set up to pay valid claims after deducting Court-approved attorneys' fees (up to $21,250,000) and expenses (up to $200,000), Plaintiffs' Service Payments, and notice and administration costs. Zoom has made and is continuing to make changes to its policies and practices to benefit Settlement Class Members. Settlement Class Members can submit one of the following claim types:

Paid Subscription Claim : If you paid for a Zoom Meetings App subscription, between March 30, 2016 and July 30, 2021 , you can file a claim for $25 or 15% of the money you paid to Zoom for the core subscription, whichever is greater (this does not include optional add on features/support that can be added to subscriptions). For example, if you spent $75 on a subscription during the relevant time period, 15% of $75 is $11.25 . Since $11.25 is less than $25 , your claim will be for $25 .

User Claim : If you are not eligible for a Paid Subscription Claim and you registered, used, opened, or downloaded the Zoom Meetings App between March 30, 2016 and July 30, 2021 , you can file a claim for $15 (you are not eligible to submit a Paid Subscription Claim).

These payment amounts may be reduced depending on the number of valid claims. Nothing will happen unless the Court approves the Settlement.

How Do I Get a Payment? You must submit your claim online at www.ZoomMeetingsClassAction.com or mail in a paper Claim Form postmarked by March 5, 2022. Paper Claim Forms are available at the website or by calling 1-800-397-3418.

Are There Other Options? If you are a member of the Settlement Class, you have several options other than filing a claim. If you do not want to be legally bound by the Settlement, you must exclude yourself by March 5, 2022. If you do not exclude yourself, you will release your claims against Zoom about all the allegations in the case. You may object to the Settlement by March 5, 2022. The Long Form Notice available on the website explains how to exclude yourself or object. The Court will hold a Final Approval Hearing on April 7, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. to consider whether to approve the Settlement and award Service Payments, attorneys' fees and expenses costs; and consider any objections. You or your attorney may attend and ask to appear at the hearing, but you are not required to do so.

